Yankees vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 5

The Monday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the San Diego Padres.

Yankees vs Padres Game Info

New York Yankees (19-15) vs. San Diego Padres (22-11)

Date: Monday, May 5, 2025

Monday, May 5, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: MLB Network, YES, and SDPA

Yankees vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-142) | SD: (+120)

NYY: (-142) | SD: (+120) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+140) | SD: +1.5 (-170)

NYY: -1.5 (+140) | SD: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Yankees vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 4-3, 3.43 ERA vs Nicholas Pivetta (Padres) - 5-1, 1.78 ERA

The Yankees will call on Carlos Rodon (4-3) versus the Padres and Nicholas Pivetta (5-1). Rodon and his team have a record of 3-4-0 against the spread when he starts. When Rodon starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-3. The Padres have a 5-1-0 ATS record in Pivetta's six starts with a set spread. The Padres have been the moneyline underdog in three of Pivetta's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those games.

Yankees vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (54.6%)

Yankees vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Yankees, San Diego is the underdog at +120, and New York is -142 playing at home.

Yankees vs Padres Spread

The Padres are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Padres are -170 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +140.

Yankees vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for Yankees-Padres on May 5 is 7.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

Yankees vs Padres Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (63%) in those games.

New York has a record of 13-6 when favored by -142 or more this year.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 15 of their 33 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 16-17-0 against the spread this season.

The Padres are 7-7 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, San Diego has a 1-4 record (winning just 20% of its games).

The Padres have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times this season for a 13-18-1 record against the over/under.

The Padres have put together a 19-13-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.510), slugging percentage (.777) and total hits (55) this season. He has a .423 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge hopes to build on a 14-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .450 with two doubles, two triples, four home runs, five walks and eight RBI.

Paul Goldschmidt is hitting .349 with eight doubles, three home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .397.

He is second in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Ben Rice has 26 hits this season and has a slash line of .255/.361/.559.

Anthony Volpe is batting .233 with a .326 OBP and 19 RBI for New York this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has racked up a team-best OBP (.399) and slugging percentage (.574), while leading the Padres in hits (40, while batting .328).

He ranks seventh in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Manny Machado has 11 doubles, three home runs and 13 walks while batting .295. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Including all qualifying players, he is 23rd in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez has four doubles, a triple, three home runs and five walks while batting .306.

Xander Bogaerts is hitting .243 with nine doubles, a home run and 15 walks.

