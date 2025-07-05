Phillies vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 5

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the Cincinnati Reds.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup.

Phillies vs Reds Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (51-37) vs. Cincinnati Reds (46-42)

Date: Saturday, July 5, 2025

Saturday, July 5, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSOH

Phillies vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-180) | CIN: (+152)

PHI: (-180) | CIN: (+152) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+114) | CIN: +1.5 (-137)

PHI: -1.5 (+114) | CIN: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Phillies vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Phillies) - 7-2, 2.00 ERA vs Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 5-5, 3.52 ERA

The Phillies will call on Ranger Suarez (7-2) against the Reds and Nick Lodolo (5-5). Suarez's team is 7-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Suarez's team has a record of 5-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Reds have gone 7-8-0 against the spread when Lodolo starts. The Reds have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Lodolo's starts this season, and they went 3-4 in those matchups.

Phillies vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (56.6%)

Phillies vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is the underdog, +152 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -180 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the spread (-137 to cover), and Philadelphia is +114 to cover the runline.

Phillies vs Reds Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Phillies-Reds on July 5, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Reds Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 43 wins in the 65 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious 18 times in 21 chances when named as a favorite of at least -180 on the moneyline.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 33 of their 83 opportunities.

The Phillies have posted a record of 42-41-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds have won 53.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (26-23).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer, Cincinnati has gone 3-5 (37.5%).

The Reds have played in 83 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-42-3).

The Reds are 44-39-0 against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.380) and total hits (80) this season. He's batting .249 batting average while slugging .533.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 105th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Trea Turner has hit 11 homers this season while driving in 39 runs. He's batting .299 this season and slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 11th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Turner has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two walks and two RBIs.

Nick Castellanos is batting .278 with a .450 slugging percentage and 49 RBI this year.

Castellanos enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Alec Bohm is batting .282 with a .322 OBP and 39 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Bohm brings a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .194 with a double, a triple, three walks and four RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.491) and leads the Reds in hits (94). He's batting .276 and with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 47th, his on-base percentage is 49th, and he is 27th in slugging.

TJ Friedl's .371 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .283 while slugging .413.

He is currently 35th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Spencer Steer is batting .256 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 23 walks.

Gavin Lux is hitting .269 with 16 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 36 walks.

Phillies vs Reds Head to Head

7/4/2025: 9-6 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-6 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/25/2024: 5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/24/2024: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/23/2024: 8-1 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-1 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/22/2024: 7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/2/2024: 9-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/1/2024: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-3 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/15/2023: 13-0 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

13-0 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/14/2023: 8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/13/2023: 6-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!