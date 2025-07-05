Rays vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 5

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Minnesota Twins.

Rays vs Twins Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (48-40) vs. Minnesota Twins (42-46)

Date: Saturday, July 5, 2025

Saturday, July 5, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and FDSSUN

Rays vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-120) | MIN: (+102)

TB: (-120) | MIN: (+102) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+126) | MIN: +1.5 (-152)

TB: -1.5 (+126) | MIN: +1.5 (-152) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Rays vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley (Rays) - 5-6, 4.79 ERA vs TBA (Twins)

The Rays will give the ball to Taj Bradley (5-6), while the Twins' starting pitcher has not yet been announced. Bradley and his team are 9-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Bradley's team is 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite.

Rays vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (54.2%)

Rays vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -120 favorite on the road.

Rays vs Twins Spread

The Rays are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Twins. The Rays are +126 to cover the spread, while the Twins are -152.

Rays vs Twins Over/Under

The Rays-Twins contest on July 5 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.

Rays vs Twins Betting Trends

The Rays have been victorious in 28, or 59.6%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 22-16 when favored by -120 or more this year.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in 34 of their 85 opportunities.

The Rays are 41-44-0 against the spread in their 85 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have put together an 11-16 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40.7% of those games).

Minnesota has a 6-10 record (winning only 37.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Twins have played in 84 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-45-4).

The Twins have a 43-41-0 record ATS this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 84 hits, which leads Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .262 with 40 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .306 and a slugging percentage of .517.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 117th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Caminero hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Yandy Diaz has an OPS of .825, fueled by an OBP of .349 and a team-best slugging percentage of .476 this season. He's batting .291.

He is 21st in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Diaz brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Brandon Lowe is batting .273 with a .492 slugging percentage and 50 RBI this year.

Lowe brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, two home runs, two walks and two RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.396) this season, fueled by 89 hits.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has accumulated 74 hits with a .336 on-base percentage, leading the Twins in both categories. He's batting .272 and slugging .544.

He ranks 55th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Trevor Larnach is hitting .254 with 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .319.

His batting average ranks 90th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 82nd in slugging.

Ty France has put up a team-best .362 slugging percentage.

Willi Castro has 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 24 walks while batting .274.

Rays vs Twins Head to Head

7/4/2025: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/28/2025: 5-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/27/2025: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/26/2025: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/5/2024: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/4/2024: 9-4 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-4 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/3/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/2/2024: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/20/2024: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-6 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/19/2024: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

