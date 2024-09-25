Yankees vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 25

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles.

Yankees vs Orioles Game Info

New York Yankees (92-65) vs. Baltimore Orioles (87-70)

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES

Yankees vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-130) | BAL: (+110)

NYY: (-130) | BAL: (+110) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+160) | BAL: +1.5 (-194)

NYY: -1.5 (+160) | BAL: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman (Yankees) - 10-8, 4.04 ERA vs Zach Eflin (Orioles) - 10-9, 3.53 ERA

The Yankees will call on Marcus Stroman (10-8) against the Orioles and Zach Eflin (10-9). Stroman's team is 13-14-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Stroman's team has been victorious in 55% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 11-9. The Orioles have gone 17-9-0 against the spread when Eflin starts. The Orioles are 4-2 in Eflin's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (51.1%)

Yankees vs Orioles Moneyline

The Yankees vs Orioles moneyline has New York as a -130 favorite, while Baltimore is a +110 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Orioles Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Orioles. The Yankees are +160 to cover, and the Orioles are -194.

Yankees vs Orioles Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Yankees-Orioles on Sept. 25, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 71, or 57.3%, of the 124 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season New York has been victorious 57 times in 99 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 81 of 154 chances this season.

In 154 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 76-78-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have gone 17-16 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 51.5% of those games).

Baltimore has a record of 7-5 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (58.3%).

The Orioles have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 81 times this season for an 81-61-6 record against the over/under.

The Orioles have an 82-66-0 record against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 177 hits and an OBP of .459, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .699. He's batting .323.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks third in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Judge will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .400 with a double, three home runs, six walks and three RBI.

Juan Soto is batting .286 with 31 doubles, four triples, 40 home runs and 125 walks, while slugging .569 with an on-base percentage of .417.

He is 17th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Jazz Chisholm has collected 139 base hits, an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .430 this season.

Anthony Volpe is batting .248 with a .296 OBP and 59 RBI for New York this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has racked up a team-best OBP (.367) and slugging percentage (.536), while pacing the Orioles in hits (174, while batting .282).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 22nd, his on-base percentage is 13th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Henderson takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .300 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and four RBI.

Anthony Santander has 24 doubles, two triples, 44 home runs and 57 walks while batting .235. He's slugging .512 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 107th, his on-base percentage is 99th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Adley Rutschman has 20 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 58 walks while batting .250.

Ryan O'Hearn is hitting .261 with 21 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 45 walks.

Yankees vs Orioles Head to Head

9/24/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/14/2024: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/13/2024: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 NYY (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/12/2024: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/20/2024: 17-5 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

17-5 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/19/2024: 7-6 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-6 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/18/2024: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/2/2024: 7-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/1/2024: 2-0 NYY (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-0 NYY (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/30/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

