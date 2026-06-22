Egypt vs. New Zealand World Cup Prediction, Best Bets, Props & Picks for Today (June 21)

Egypt vs. New Zealand Picks in Summary

Egypt Moneyline (-170)

Mohamed Salah Anytime Goalscorer (+130)

The 2026 World Cup is rolling along.

At 9 p.m. ET today, Egypt faces off with New Zealand.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: Egypt vs. New Zealand

New Zealand and Egypt both earned somewhat surprising draws in their opening matches, leaving Group G completely level after one round of play. Egypt battled to a 1-1 draw with Belgium, while New Zealand twice took the lead before settling for a 2-2 draw against Iran.

Belgium was a tough matchup, and Egypt still found a way to generate lots of chances.

Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush give Egypt an electric, high-upside pairing in attack. After a sluggish opening-match showing, Salah should be able to rebound in this friendly matchup, and I like Egypt to take all three points, which would give them a very real chance to top the group.

As mentioned, Salah was off his game against Belgium and got hooked in the second half. New Zealand is a solid bounce-back opportunity.

Despite the meh performance, Salah will likely continue to be heavily involved in Egypt's attack as he and Marmoush remain the focal points of virtually everything the Pharaohs do going forward. Plus, Salah will be on penalties.

New Zealand deserves credit for its performance against Iran, but Egypt presents a step up in individual attacking quality.

With Salah likely desperate to bounce back and with a chance to put Egypt in a great position to advance, the former Liverpool star should have his shooting boots on today.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay and Australia. Their last group match comes versus Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.