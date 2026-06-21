Uruguay vs Cape Verde Lineups & Formations Confirmed: Predictions for World Cup 2026

Sunday June 21, 2026 · Predicted XIs · Confirm official lineups 60 mins before kickoff · Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇺🇾
Uruguay ML
-230
Draw
+320
Over 2.5
+120
🇨🇻
Cape Verde ML
+800
🚨 Key Absences — Confirmed Before Kickoff
🔴 Giorgian de Arrascaeta (URU AM) — OUT (calf · pre-tournament) ·
🔴 Ronald Araujo (URU CB) — OUT (calf injury) ·
🔴 Joaquin Piquerez (URU LB) — OUT (sidelined) ·
🟡 Jose Gimenez (URU CB) — bench/doubtful ·
🟡 Jovane Cabral (CPV RW) — fitness test ·
🟡 Darwin Nunez (URU CF) — start UNCERTAIN (subbed HT vs Saudi)
📊 Group H: All four teams on 1pt — Saudi Arabia · Uruguay · Cape Verde · Spain🇺🇾 MD1: 1-1 vs Saudi Arabia · 22 shots in 2H · Maxi Araujo equaliser 80th min🇨🇻 MD1: 0-0 vs Spain · 7 Vozinha saves · first WC debut clean sheet since 2006
⚡ The Big Selection Question — Will Bielsa Start Nunez?
⚠️ The Key Team News Story — Nunez Was Subbed at HT vs Saudi Arabia
Darwin Nunez — Start Uncertain · Subbed at HT vs Saudi Arabia
Nunez was replaced at half-time — an unusually early substitution. ESPN: "It's anybody's guess whether Nunez will be in the starting lineup." RotoWire: "With De Arrascaeta out and Nunez not expected to start, Uruguay's attacking threat leans on Vinas leading the line." Sports Mole: "it is difficult to see Bielsa dropping one of his most energetic players." This is the most contested team news question of the day. Confirm the official XI 60 minutes before kickoff on FanDuel before backing any scorer prop.
Two Confirmed Key Absences Reshape Uruguay's Attack
De Arrascaeta (OUT — calf) was Uruguay's most creative midfielder and primary set-piece specialist. Ronald Araujo (OUT — calf) was their first-choice CB. RotoWire: "The absences of Araujo and De Arrascaeta blunt them at both ends, and Cape Verde have just shown they can defend against anyone." Without De Arrascaeta's through balls, Valverde carries all of Uruguay's creative responsibility. This forces a more direct approach — long balls, set pieces, and wide service from Maxi Araujo — which ironically suits Uruguay's physicality advantage over Cape Verde.
🇺🇾 Uruguay — Predicted Starting XI
Uruguay · 4-4-2 (or 4-2-3-1) · Marcelo Bielsa
2× World Cup Champions (1930, 1950) · FIFA rank 15th · Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
⚠️ PREDICTED — CONFIRM 60 MINS PRE-KOR.Araujo OUT · de Arrascaeta OUT
⚠️ KEYNunez start uncertain — RotoWire: "not expected to start." ESPN: "anybody's guess." Vinas is the slight consensus favourite to lead the line. Confirm 60 mins pre-KO.
✅ SUREMuslera · Varela · Caceres · Olivera · Valverde · Ugarte · Bentancur · Maxi Araujo — all expected to start across all sources.
Set pieces (RotoWire): Corners/FKs — Valverde (2), Maxi Araujo (4), De La Cruz (3), Sanabria, Rodriguez (5) · Penalties — De Arrascaeta OUT; likely Valverde or Bentancur
MD1 form: 1-1 vs Saudi Arabia · 67% possession · 10 SoT · 22 2H shots · 14 corners · Bench: Rochet (GK), Gimenez, De la Cruz, Pellistri, Canobbio, Rodriguez, Aguirre, Zalazar
🇨🇻 Cape Verde — Predicted Starting XI
Cape Verde · 4-5-1 (or 4-1-4-1) · Bubista
World Cup debutants · FIFA rank 67th · third-smallest nation by population ever to qualify
⚠️ PREDICTED — CONFIRM 60 MINS PRE-KOUnchanged from Spain draw expected
LIVRAMENTO ⭐
CF · penalty taker · +1500 1st goal
MENDES ⭐
RM · 22 intl goals · captain
MONTEIRO
CM · Girona
DUARTE
CM
J. CABRAL
LM · 🟡 fitness test
PINA / LENINI
DM pivot · screens back 4
MOREIRA
RB
D. BORGES
CB
R. LOPES
CB
S. CABRAL
LB · 🟡 yellow vs ESP
VOZINHA ⭐ 40yo
GK · 7 saves vs Spain · 14M+ Instagram
📋 Cape Verde XI Notes — Likely Unchanged
✅ SAME4-5-1 (4-1-4-1) formation stays — same compact setup that frustrated Spain. Bubista has no reason to change what worked. Sports Mole: "Kevin Lenini is a certain inclusion; Monteiro and Duarte could retain their places."
⚠️ DOUBTJovane Cabral (LM) — fitness test. If he doesn't pass, Garry Rodrigues or Arcanjo replace him. No structural change regardless.
🧤 KEYVozinha (GK, 40yo) — 7 saves vs Spain · Man of the Match · 14M+ Instagram · Our prediction: 5-7 saves tonight against Uruguay's 10-shot-on-target attack.
🟡 NOTESidny Lopes Cabral (LB) — picked up yellow card in 16th minute vs Spain. Another yellow = suspended for MD3 vs Saudi Arabia. May play cautiously.
MD1 form: 0-0 vs Spain · 7 Vozinha saves · 1 SoT · 26% possession · only 1 foul in 90 minutes · 7 clean sheets in 10 WC qualifiers · Bench: Stopira, Logan Costa, Benchimol, Garry Rodrigues, Deroy Duarte, Semedo, Arcanjo, Nuno Da Costa, Wagner Pina
📊 Head to Head & Match Context
H2H
First ever meeting
Group H
All 4 on 1pt
Cape Verde WC debut
1st clean sheet since 2006
Uruguay WC history
2× Champions
1930, 1950
🇺🇾 Uruguay MD1 — 1-1 vs Saudi Arabia
Maxi Araujo equaliser 80th min · 67% possession · 1.72 xG vs 0.66 · 10 shots on target · 22 second-half shots (most in a WC half in 50 years) · 14 corners · Nunez subbed HT · R.Araujo and de Arrascaeta both out for tournament
🇨🇻 Cape Verde MD1 — 0-0 vs Spain
Held reigning European champions to 0-0 · Vozinha 7 saves · 26% possession · 1 SoT · committed only 1 foul · first WC appearance in history · Vozinha 50K → 14M+ Instagram followers overnight · Biggest ever WC ranking gap for a non-winning result (2nd vs 67th)
⚡ Key Tactical Matchups
1. Valverde vs Pina/Lenini — Uruguay's Creative Spine Without De Arrascaeta
With De Arrascaeta out, Valverde carries all of Uruguay's creative responsibility — set pieces, half-space drives, and late box runs. Cape Verde's DM pivot (Pina or Lenini) must screen him closely. If Valverde finds space between the pivot and the midfield four, he is Uruguay's most dangerous player. This is the decisive central battle of the match.
2. Vinas/Nunez vs Borges/Lopes — Uruguay's Physical CF Advantage
Borges and Lopes kept Spain's technically dynamic forwards (Yamal, Williams) at bay, but they haven't faced a physically dominant CF. Uruguay's CF — whether Vinas or Nunez — offers aerial presence, hold-up play, and direct running in behind that Spain's front line didn't provide. RotoWire: "If Uruguay can get Vinas good service and isolate him against that CB pairing, he is the most likely source of the goal that breaks this open."
3. Uruguay's Set Pieces vs Vozinha — 14 Corners in MD1
Uruguay had 14 corners and multiple free kicks vs Saudi Arabia. With De Arrascaeta OUT, Valverde assumes primary corner/FK delivery alongside Maxi Araujo. Vozinha made 7 saves and 2 high claims vs Spain. His aerial positioning will be tested repeatedly by Uruguay's corner routine, targeting Caceres and Olivera as aerial threats. This is where Uruguay's physical advantage is most pronounced — and where the first goal is most likely to arrive.
4. Livramento Counter vs Uruguay's High Line — Cape Verde's Only Realistic Scoring Route
Cape Verde's only attack runs through Livramento collecting long Vozinha distributions, combining with Ryan Mendes and Jovane Cabral on the wings. Uruguay's full-backs (Varela, Sanabria) push forward aggressively creating counter-attack space. ESPN: "Uruguay won't be slow in possession — that's different to Spain, and perhaps wouldn't allow Cape Verde to organise themselves as they did against La Roja." But the pace of play creates exposure, and a Livramento burst behind the defensive line is Cape Verde's only realistic +1500 first-goal route.
💰 FanDuel Sportsbook Odds — Check When Lineups Confirmed
Uruguay ML
-230
Over 2.5 goals
+120
URU 1H Over 1.5
-134
Valverde anytime
+295
Vinas anytime
+160
⚠️ confirm start
Nunez anytime
+175
⚠️ confirm CF
Livramento anytime
+650
$5 dart
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Vinas/Nunez scorer odds conditional on starting role — confirm official XI 60 mins before kickoff. de Arrascaeta listed on FanDuel board but confirmed OUT — void. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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