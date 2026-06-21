Uruguay vs Cape Verde Lineups & Formations Confirmed: Predictions for World Cup 2026

📋 Cape Verde XI Notes — Likely Unchanged

✅ SAME 4-5-1 (4-1-4-1) formation stays — same compact setup that frustrated Spain. Bubista has no reason to change what worked. Sports Mole: "Kevin Lenini is a certain inclusion; Monteiro and Duarte could retain their places."

⚠️ DOUBT Jovane Cabral (LM) — fitness test. If he doesn't pass, Garry Rodrigues or Arcanjo replace him. No structural change regardless.

🧤 KEY Vozinha (GK, 40yo) — 7 saves vs Spain · Man of the Match · 14M+ Instagram · Our prediction: 5-7 saves tonight against Uruguay's 10-shot-on-target attack.