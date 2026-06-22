New Zealand vs Egypt Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Best & Odds World Cup 2026

⚡ The Scorer Market — Egypt's Attack Is Finally Due to Convert
📊 Two Teams With Scoring Debts to Pay — Both Attacks Better Than Their Results
Egypt's Attack vs Belgium — The xG Story
Egypt's 1-1 draw masked how dangerous their attack was. Marmoush had 0.63 xG — the highest of any player in the match — with 5 shots. Salah provided the assist and had one shot on target. Against New Zealand — ranked 85th, conceded twice to Iran — the same attack will find the finishing that eluded them vs Belgium. Squawka: "The game profile should drag goals out of New Zealand on the counter."
New Zealand's Attack vs Iran — The Elijah Just Story
NZ scored twice vs Iran. Elijah Just — first-ever NZ player to score twice in a WC match. Chris Wood: 4 shots + 2 assists without scoring. CBS SportsLine: "New Zealand played with incredible pace — I expect them to press just as hard against Egypt." Wood's four shots and zero goals makes him a classic bounce-back candidate.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Salah +120 · Marmoush +180 · Trezeguet +205 · Zico +205 · Hamza Abdelkarim +255 · Wood +300 · Ashour ~+380 · Just ~+400+. Check FanDuel live board. Must be 21+.
⭐ Primary Pick: Salah Anytime +120
⭐ PRIMARY · FOX SPORTS + SBR FANDUEL BOTH EXPLICIT
Mohamed Salah · Egypt RM (Liverpool)
67 international goals · Egypt PK taker · shortest odds in market · $10 → $22
Anytime · FanDuel
+120
~45% implied · $10 → $22
First Goal
+340
2+ Goals
+650
FOX Sports EXPLICIT (FanDuel): "Mohamed Salah is +120 to score against New Zealand" — their named scorer pickSBR EXPLICIT (FanDuel): "Best NZ vs. Egypt goal-scorer pick: Mohamed Salah (+130 via FanDuel)"Squawka: "Salah is shortest in the goalscorer market at +120 — Egypt needing a result means he'll see more of the ball" · CBS: "Shortest odds as anytime goalscorer"
🎯 The Salah Case — PK Taker + 67 Goals + Best Attacker vs World's Lowest-Ranked Defence
+120
FD anytime
~45%
Implied
$22
$10 returns
67
Intl goals
Salah at +120 on FanDuel is backed by both FOX Sports and SBR as their named scorer pick. Three pillars: raw goalscoring quality (67 goals), penalty taker role (every Egypt penalty = a Salah goal attempt), and the matchup — he faces Tim Payne at right-back, 32 years old, who conceded two goals as part of the NZ defensive unit vs Iran. SBR: "Salah will benefit from the open space created whenever NZ defenders have their eyes on Marmoush." $10 at +120 returns $22.00.
Salah vs Marmoush: Covers explicitly prefers Marmoush at +180: "Paced all players in shots and xG against Belgium." If you want most explicit source support: Salah +120. If you want value from Egypt's most productive open-play attacker: Marmoush +180. Consider backing both — they play different positions and don't compete for the same shots.
0.63 xG vs Belgium (match high) · 5 shots · Covers' preferred scorer pick · due a goal · $10 → $28
Anytime · FanDuel
+180
$10 → $28
First Goal
+500
Covers EXPLICIT: "I'm passing on Salah (+120) and taking a little more value with Omar Marmoush (+175) — paced all players in both shots and xG against Belgium."Squawka: "Posted the highest xG of any Egypt player against Belgium at 0.63 without finding the net — now meets a NZ defense that gave up two goals to Iran." +175 to score anytime.FOX Sports explicit shots prop: "Marmoush 4+ shots" — confirming the volume he generates · Sportscasting: "Five shots from an opener signals the usage rate Egypt's coaching staff intend for him."
Marmoush at +180 on FanDuel is the value pick. He had 0.63 xG vs Belgium — the highest of any player in that match — and 5 shots without converting. Against NZ's defence (two goals conceded vs Iran), Marmoush's direct running through the centre creates genuine scoring opportunities. When Salah draws coverage on the right, Marmoush finds space centrally. Covers rates him above Salah for this specific match. $10 at +180 returns $28.00.
The dual strategy: Back both Salah (+120) and Marmoush (+180) for $10 each ($20 total). They play different positions — right wing vs CF — and don't compete for the same shots. Combined, they cover Egypt's two most dangerous attacking positions and both have explicit multi-source backing on FanDuel.
Covers: "Chris Wood (+375) is still the focal point of this attack. He failed to find the back of the net vs Iran, but assisted on both goals and led the match with four shots."Sportscasting: "Chris Wood is New Zealand's entire offensive plan — set pieces, aerial duels, direct service into his chest. His anytime scorer prop adds real upside."Note: Covers cited +375, FanDuel shows +300 — check live board. Either way positive odds for NZ's primary goal threat.
Wood at +300 on FanDuel is the NZ scorer anchor and the key reason BTTS Yes (+130) looks attractive. If NZ score, it most likely comes through Wood — set pieces, aerial balls from corners, or direct service from Bell and Stamenic. Egypt's centre-backs haven't faced a physical CF of Wood's profile at this tournament. With Garbett out, direct service into Wood becomes the primary NZ attacking route. $10 at +300 returns $40.00.
Both priced identically · LM and AM · genuine attack involvement · $10 → $30.50
FanDuel anytime
+205
Trezeguet (EGY LM) — experienced international · left-side cutting runs · involvement in Egypt's build-up · same price as Zico on FanDuelMostafa Zico (EGY M/AM) — direct attacking midfielder · in Egypt's predicted XI · at +205 has genuine value if centrally involved
Both Trezeguet and Zico sit at +205 on the FanDuel board — between Salah (+120) and Wood (+300). Either could be a value scorer if the primary threats are closed down. Worth a small stake if you want to diversify across Egypt's attack. $10 at +205 returns $30.50.
💡 Sleepers: Emam Ashour (EGY) · Elijah Just (NZ)
Ashour scored vs Belgium · Just scored twice vs Iran · both ~+380-400 range
FanDuel range
~+380+
Emam Ashour (EGY CAM, ~+380+): Already scored Egypt's goal against Belgium in MD1. Advanced midfield role brings him into the box regularly. JuveFC: "Ashour operates in advanced midfield positions that bring him into the box regularly." At ~+380 on FanDuel, a legitimate Egyptian sleeper for those wanting diversity beyond Salah and Marmoush.
Elijah Just (NZ AM, ~+400+): Two goals vs Iran — first NZ player ever to score twice in a WC match. Egypt will have studied him and press him tightly. At ~+400, his form is attractive but the coverage he'll receive tonight makes Wood (+300) a cleaner New Zealand scorer bet. Just's attention may also create more space for Wood.
📋 Full FanDuel Sportsbook Scorer Board
Player · Team · Role
First Goal
Anytime · FD
⭐ Mohamed Salah · EGY RM (FOX SPORTS + SBR EXPLICIT)
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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