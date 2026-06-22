New Zealand vs Egypt Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Best & Odds World Cup 2026

Covers EXPLICIT: "I'm passing on Salah (+120) and taking a little more value with Omar Marmoush (+175) — paced all players in both shots and xG against Belgium." Squawka: "Posted the highest xG of any Egypt player against Belgium at 0.63 without finding the net — now meets a NZ defense that gave up two goals to Iran." +175 to score anytime. FOX Sports explicit shots prop: "Marmoush 4+ shots" — confirming the volume he generates · Sportscasting: "Five shots from an opener signals the usage rate Egypt's coaching staff intend for him."

Marmoush at +180 on FanDuel is the value pick. He had 0.63 xG vs Belgium — the highest of any player in that match — and 5 shots without converting. Against NZ's defence (two goals conceded vs Iran), Marmoush's direct running through the centre creates genuine scoring opportunities. When Salah draws coverage on the right, Marmoush finds space centrally. Covers rates him above Salah for this specific match. $10 at +180 returns $28.00.

The dual strategy: Back both Salah (+120) and Marmoush (+180) for $10 each ($20 total). They play different positions — right wing vs CF — and don't compete for the same shots. Combined, they cover Egypt's two most dangerous attacking positions and both have explicit multi-source backing on FanDuel.