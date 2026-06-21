New Zealand vs Egypt Prediction: Lineups, Picks, Best Bets for Tonight's World Cup Group G

SBR explicit FanDuel pick · NZ scored twice vs Iran · Egypt scored vs Belgium · both teams must attack · $10 → $23

SBR EXPLICIT: "Both teams to score (BTTS) pick: Yes (+130 via FanDuel)" — their named prop for this match NZ scored TWICE vs Iran · Elijah Just brace (6', 49') · both teams desperately need three points so both will push forward Counter (Covers): "Lowest-scoring game on Sunday, implied game total of 2.02." Under 2.5 is the alternative if you expect Egypt to control and grind a 1-0.

BTTS Yes at +130 on FanDuel is SBR's explicitly named prop. New Zealand cannot afford to sit back — they need three points just as badly as Egypt. Both teams will push forward, creating space at both ends. Egypt's Marmoush had 0.63 xG vs Belgium without converting — the goal is due. NZ scored twice vs Iran. $10 at +130 returns $23.00.

Counter: Covers projects this as "the lowest-scoring game on Sunday with an implied game total of 2.02." Egypt's qualifying had zero goals conceded. If Egypt control the game, a tight 1-0 is plausible. Under 2.5 (~-150) is the legitimate defensive alternative.