New Zealand vs Egypt Prediction: Lineups, Picks, Best Bets for Tonight's World Cup Group G

New Zealand vs Egypt Prediction: Lineups, Picks & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Tonight Group G | FanDuel
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🏟️ TONIGHT 9:00 PM ET · BC PLACE · VANCOUVER · FS1
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group G · Matchday 2 · Six-Pointer for the Knockout Stage
New Zealand vs Egypt: Prediction, Lineups, Picks & Best Bets
Egypt ML -175 · Over 2.5 +122 · BTTS Yes +130 (SBR FanDuel explicit) · Salah anytime +120 (FOX Sports FanDuel confirmed) · Marmoush +175 (Covers explicit) · Chris Wood +375 · All four Group G teams on 1pt · win tonight = pole position for knockouts · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sunday June 21, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineups before wagering · Must be 21+
🇳🇿
New Zealand ML
+500
Draw
+310
Over 2.5
+122
🇪🇬
Egypt ML
-175
🚨 Injury & Availability News
🔴 Matt Garbett (NZ CM) — OUT (hamstring · tournament) ·
🔴 Hamdy (EGY LB) — OUT ·
🟢 Mohamed Salah (EGY) — available · +120 FanDuel anytime (FOX Sports explicit) ·
🟢 Omar Marmoush (EGY CF) — available · 0.63 xG vs Belgium · +175 FanDuel
📊 Group G Standings After MD1 — All Four Teams Level
🇮🇷 Iran — 1pt (2-2 vs NZ)🇧🇪 Belgium — 1pt (1-1 vs Egypt)🇪🇬 Egypt — 1pt (1-1 vs Belgium)🇳🇿 New Zealand — 1pt (2-2 vs Iran)⚡ Win tonight = pole position for knockout stage
⚡ Match Preview — The Six-Pointer That Shapes Group G
With all four Group G teams locked on a single point, tonight's meeting between New Zealand and Egypt at BC Place in Vancouver is as close to a genuine six-pointer as the World Cup group stage delivers. Win, and a side is in pole position for the knockout round. Lose, and they face a must-win final group game. Egypt, despite the talent of Salah and Marmoush, drew 1-1 with Belgium when a win felt attainable. New Zealand shocked the world with a 2-2 draw vs Iran, with Elijah Just becoming the first New Zealand player ever to score twice in a World Cup match.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Egypt ML -175 · Draw +310 · NZ +500 · Over 2.5 +122 · BTTS Yes +130. Subject to change. Confirm lineups. Must be 21+.
🇪🇬 Egypt — Form & Context
Egypt's fourth World Cup appearance — they've never won a WC match in eight attempts. Their 1-1 draw with Belgium was competitive: Emam Ashour scored, Salah set it up. They held 46% possession and went toe-to-toe in shots (15-14). Under Hossam Hassan, Egypt came through qualifying with five wins and one draw, conceding zero goals in six matches. Marmoush had the highest xG vs Belgium (0.63) without scoring — the goal is coming. Salah has 67 international goals in 116 caps and is Egypt's confirmed penalty taker.
🇳🇿 New Zealand — Form & Context
The All Whites (ranked 85th globally — 65 places below Iran) stunned the world with a 2-2 draw vs Iran. Elijah Just scored in the 6th and 49th minutes — first NZ player ever to score twice in a WC match. Chris Wood had four shots and two assists. New Zealand had 53% possession and 8 shots on target. CBS SportsLine: "New Zealand played with incredible pace — I expect them to press just as hard against Egypt." But they conceded twice to Iran, and Salah/Marmoush is a significantly more dangerous attacking pairing. Key absence: Matt Garbett (hamstring, OUT).
🎯 Best Bets — New Zealand vs Egypt
#1 PRIMARY · CBS · FOX · SQUAWKA · YAHOO ALL EXPLICIT
Egypt Moneyline Win
Salah + Marmoush · 67 intl Salah goals · qualifying: 5W 1D zero conceded · universal pick
FanDuel odds
-175
CBS: "Egypt should pick up the win on Sunday against a New Zealand side ranked 82nd. Egypt, 29th in the world, are simply a better team."Squawka: "Egypt are the right lean — start with Egypt to Win as the anchor." · Yahoo: "Egypt are the value play at -159."H2H: Egypt leads 2W-1D-0L vs NZ · qualifying: 5W 1D, zero goals conceded · Salah and Marmoush vs NZ's 32yo RB Payne
Egypt at -175 is the universal pick from every credible source. The quality gap between Salah/Marmoush and New Zealand's defense is significant. Egypt conceded zero goals in six qualifying matches. Their only concern is breaking through a potentially defensive NZ setup — but Salah's movement and Marmoush's direct running give them the tools. Egypt has never lost to New Zealand in three meetings. CBS, FOX Sports, Squawka and Yahoo all explicitly back Egypt to win.
#2 BEST VALUE PROP · SBR EXPLICIT FANDUEL · +130
Both Teams to Score — Yes
SBR explicit FanDuel pick · NZ scored twice vs Iran · Egypt scored vs Belgium · both teams must attack · $10 → $23
FanDuel odds
+130
$10 → $23
SBR EXPLICIT: "Both teams to score (BTTS) pick: Yes (+130 via FanDuel)" — their named prop for this matchNZ scored TWICE vs Iran · Elijah Just brace (6', 49') · both teams desperately need three points so both will push forwardCounter (Covers): "Lowest-scoring game on Sunday, implied game total of 2.02." Under 2.5 is the alternative if you expect Egypt to control and grind a 1-0.
BTTS Yes at +130 on FanDuel is SBR's explicitly named prop. New Zealand cannot afford to sit back — they need three points just as badly as Egypt. Both teams will push forward, creating space at both ends. Egypt's Marmoush had 0.63 xG vs Belgium without converting — the goal is due. NZ scored twice vs Iran. $10 at +130 returns $23.00.
Counter: Covers projects this as "the lowest-scoring game on Sunday with an implied game total of 2.02." Egypt's qualifying had zero goals conceded. If Egypt control the game, a tight 1-0 is plausible. Under 2.5 (~-150) is the legitimate defensive alternative.
#3 SCORER PROP · FOX SPORTS + SBR BOTH FANDUEL EXPLICIT
FOX Sports EXPLICIT (FanDuel): "Mohamed Salah is +120 to score against New Zealand" — their named scorer pickSBR EXPLICIT (FanDuel): "Best New Zealand vs. Egypt goal-scorer pick: Mohamed Salah (+130 via FanDuel)"67 intl goals · Egypt PK taker · Yahoo: "Salah vs Tim Payne (32yo RB) is the duel most likely to shape this game"
Salah at +120 on FanDuel is named explicitly by both FOX Sports and SBR as their scorer pick. He faces a New Zealand right-back who just allowed two goals against Iran. At +120 — just above even money — this is strong value for one of the most dangerous attackers in world football. $10 at +120 returns $22.00.
Alternative: Covers prefers Marmoush +175: "Pacing all players in both shots and xG (0.63 xG) against Belgium — better value than Salah at +175." If you want more upside, Marmoush is the secondary scorer pick. $10 at +175 returns $27.50.
#4 VALUE SCORER — Omar Marmoush Anytime +175 · Covers Explicit · Highest xG vs Belgium
Man City · 0.63 xG vs Belgium (match high) · 5 shots · FOX Sports "Marmoush 4+ shots" prop
FanDuel anytime
+175
Covers: "Taking a little more value with Omar Marmoush (+175) — paced all players in both shots and xG against Belgium."Squawka: "Posted the highest xG of any Egypt player vs Belgium at 0.63 without finding the net — now meets a NZ defense that gave up two goals to Iran."
Marmoush at +175 on FanDuel is the value scorer alternative to Salah. With 0.63 xG vs Belgium (highest of any player in that match) and 5 shots without scoring, his finishing is due. At +175, this pays 75% more than Salah for a player who is arguably Egypt's most productive attacker. $10 at +175 returns $27.50.
⚡ Over 2.5 +122 vs Under 2.5 — The Editorial Split
Over 2.5 +122 — CBS SportsLine (Eimer) EXPLICIT
Eimer explicitly backs Over 2.5 +122: "New Zealand played with incredible pace — I expect them to press just as hard against Egypt. Egypt felt they should've earned three points vs Belgium and will push." NZ scored 2 vs Iran; Egypt had multiple chances vs Belgium.
Under 2.5 — Covers lean (lowest-scoring game on Sunday)
Covers: "Lowest-scoring game on Sunday with an implied game total of just 2.02." Egypt's qualifying: zero goals conceded in six games. If Egypt control the tempo, a tactical 1-0 is plausible.
Our lean: BTTS Yes +130 and Over 2.5 +122 for a six-pointer where both sides need the win. Egypt ML -175 as the anchor. But the Under case is genuine.
📋 Predicted Lineups
🇪🇬 EGYPT · 4-2-3-1 · Hossam Hassan · 4th World Cup appearance
MARMOUSH ⭐
CF · Man City · 0.63 xG vs BEL
+175 anytime FanDuel
SALAH ⭐
RM · Liverpool · 67 intl G
+120 anytime · PK taker
ASHOUR
CAM · scored vs Belgium
TREZEGUET
LM
ATTIA
DM
LASHEEN
DM
HANY
RB
IBRAHIM
CB
FATHI
CB
FATOUH
LB · Hamdy OUT
SHOBEIR
GK
🔴 Hamdy (LB) OUT · Fatouh steps inSalah 67 intl goals · Egypt PK taker · FOX Sports +120 FanDuelMarmoush 0.63 xG vs Belgium · 5 shots · Man City · +175 FanDuelEgypt: 5W 1D, zero goals conceded in qualifying · H2H vs NZ: 2W 1D 0L
🇳🇿 NEW ZEALAND · 4-2-3-1 · Darren Bazeley · All Whites · Ranked 85th
🔴 Matt Garbett (CM) OUT (hamstring · tournament)⭐ Elijah Just — 2 goals vs Iran · first NZ to score twice in WC · Egypt will key on himChris Wood — 4 shots + 2 assists vs Iran · Covers: "+375 still the focal point of this attack"Tim Payne (RB, 32yo) — faces Salah · the key defensive duel · conceded twice as a team vs Iran
⚽ FanDuel Sportsbook Scorer Board
Player · Team
Anytime · FD
⭐ Mohamed Salah · EGY RM (FOX SPORTS + SBR FANDUEL BOTH EXPLICIT)
First NZ player to score twice in WC · Egypt will mark closely · value depends on how freely he plays
+400+
🎯 Prediction & Score
Egypt 2–1 New Zealand · BTTS ✅ · Over 2.5 ✅
CBS: Egypt win · SBR: Egypt + BTTS Yes
Egypt have the superior squad and a genuine attacking threat New Zealand's defence has not yet faced. Salah vs Payne is the key matchup — and Salah's movement and clinical finishing should win it. Marmoush, the highest xG performer vs Belgium, is due to score. But New Zealand should also find the net — they scored twice vs Iran and will press aggressively. Egypt 2-1 is our prediction: Egypt to win, BTTS Yes, Over 2.5.
🎯 Egypt ML -175🎯 BTTS Yes +130🎯 Over 2.5 +122🎯 Salah anytime +120⚡ Marmoush +175 (value)⚡ Chris Wood +375 ($5 dart)
📋 Match Details
Kick-off
9:00 PM ET · Sun June 21
Venue
BC Place · Vancouver, Canada
TV
FS1 · CTV/TSN (Canada)
Conditions
BC Place — indoor · 22°C · climate-controlled · no weather factors
H2H & Context
Egypt leads H2H 2W-1D-0L · 8 WC matches without a win for Egypt · 7 for NZ · Both searching for first-ever WC win · Win tonight = knockout stage pole position
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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