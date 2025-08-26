Yankees vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 26

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The New York Yankees are among the MLB teams playing on Tuesday, up against the Washington Nationals.

Yankees vs Nationals Game Info

New York Yankees (71-60) vs. Washington Nationals (53-78)

Date: Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and MASN2

Yankees vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-188) | WSH: (+158)

NYY: (-188) | WSH: (+158) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+114) | WSH: +1.5 (-137)

NYY: -1.5 (+114) | WSH: +1.5 (-137) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Yankees vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil (Yankees) - 1-1, 4.26 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 5-12, 4.11 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Luis Gil (1-1) to the mound, while MacKenzie Gore (5-12) will take the ball for the Nationals. Gil and his team are 1-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gil's team has a record of 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Nationals have a 14-12-0 ATS record in Gore's 26 starts with a set spread. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 16 of Gore's starts this season, and they went 7-9 in those games.

Yankees vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (65.2%)

Yankees vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Yankees, Washington is the underdog at +158, and New York is -188 playing at home.

Yankees vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Yankees. The Nationals are -137 to cover, and the Yankees are +114.

Yankees vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Yankees-Nationals on Aug. 26 is 9. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Yankees vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 62, or 57.4%, of the 108 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has a record of 19-11 when favored by -188 or more this year.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 62 of their 129 opportunities.

The Yankees are 57-72-0 against the spread in their 129 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have won 44.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (47-59).

Washington has a 6-22 record (winning just 21.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +158 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 125 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-51-7).

The Nationals have covered 50.4% of their games this season, going 63-62-0 against the spread.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 142 hits and an OBP of .439 to go with a slugging percentage of .667. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season. He has a .323 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger has 20 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs and 38 walks. He's batting .272 and slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is 41st in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Trent Grisham has collected 98 base hits, an OBP of .354 and a slugging percentage of .469 this season.

Grisham takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two home runs, two walks and two RBIs.

Jazz Chisholm has been key for New York with 85 hits, an OBP of .335 plus a slugging percentage of .492.

Chisholm enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with three home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has 27 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .263. He's slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average is 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is 63rd in slugging.

James Wood has racked up 127 hits with a .353 OBP while slugging .478. Those stats all pace his team. He also has a batting average of .259.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 75th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia is batting .267 with 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Josh Bell has 12 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 50 walks while hitting .227.

Yankees vs Nationals Head to Head

8/25/2025: 10-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

10-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/28/2024: 5-2 WSH (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-2 WSH (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/27/2024: 4-2 WSH (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-2 WSH (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/26/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/24/2023: 6-5 WSH (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

6-5 WSH (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/23/2023: 9-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/22/2023: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

