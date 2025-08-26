Rangers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 26

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Texas Rangers playing the Los Angeles Angels.

Rangers vs Angels Game Info

Texas Rangers (66-67) vs. Los Angeles Angels (62-69)

Date: Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and FDSW

Rangers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-116) | LAA: (-102)

TEX: (-116) | LAA: (-102) Spread: TEX: +1.5 (-194) | LAA: -1.5 (+160)

TEX: +1.5 (-194) | LAA: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rangers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin (Rangers) - 6-9, 4.61 ERA vs Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 6-8, 3.42 ERA

The Rangers will call on Patrick Corbin (6-9) against the Angels and Yusei Kikuchi (6-8). Corbin and his team have a record of 11-13-0 against the spread when he starts. Corbin's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-1. The Angels have a 16-11-0 record against the spread in Kikuchi's starts. The Angels have a 6-10 record in Kikuchi's 16 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (56.6%)

Rangers vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Rangers, Los Angeles is the underdog at -102, and Texas is -116 playing at home.

Rangers vs Angels Spread

The Angels are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rangers. The Angels are +160 to cover, while the Rangers are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rangers vs Angels Over/Under

Rangers versus Angels, on Aug. 26, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with 40 wins in the 64 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Texas has a record of 39-22 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 57 of their 132 opportunities.

The Rangers are 69-63-0 against the spread in their 132 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have won 44 of the 96 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (45.8%).

Los Angeles is 39-48 (winning 44.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Angels have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 69 times this season for a 69-55-5 record against the over/under.

The Angels have a 71-58-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Corey Seager has 100 hits and an OBP of .365, both of which lead Texas hitters this season. He has a .266 batting average and a slugging percentage of .468.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 46th in slugging.

Wyatt Langford is batting .248 with 21 doubles, 19 home runs and 55 walks. He's slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .338.

His batting average ranks 102nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 62nd, and his slugging percentage 77th.

Langford takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Josh Smith has hit nine homers with a team-high .381 SLG this season.

Smith has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two walks and two RBIs.

Adolis Garcia is batting .225 with a .270 OBP and 66 RBI for Texas this season.

Garcia has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has collected 113 hits, a team-high for the Angels. He's batting .233 and slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average is 134th, his on-base percentage is 103rd, and he is 29th in slugging.

Zach Neto is hitting .266 with 26 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He is currently 51st in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Jo Adell is batting .234 with 15 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 29 walks.

Mike Trout's .366 OBP leads his team.

Rangers vs Angels Head to Head

8/25/2025: 4-0 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-0 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/30/2025: 6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/29/2025: 8-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/28/2025: 6-4 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-4 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/10/2025: 11-4 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-4 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/9/2025: 11-8 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-8 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/8/2025: 13-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

13-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/7/2025: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/17/2025: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/16/2025: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

