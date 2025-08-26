Brewers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 26

Odds updated as of 2:16 a.m.

The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (82-50) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (64-68)

Date: Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and ARID

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-152) | ARI: (+128)

MIL: (-152) | ARI: (+128) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+134) | ARI: +1.5 (-162)

MIL: -1.5 (+134) | ARI: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) - 4-2, 4.19 ERA vs Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 12-8, 4.95 ERA

The Brewers will look to Jacob Misiorowski (4-2) against the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (12-8). Misiorowski and his team have a record of 7-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Misiorowski's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-2. The Diamondbacks have gone 15-11-0 against the spread when Pfaadt starts. The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline in 11 of Pfaadt's starts this season, and they went 6-5 in those games.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (53.4%)

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Brewers, Arizona is the underdog at +128, and Milwaukee is -152 playing at home.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the run line against the Brewers. The Diamondbacks are -162 to cover, and the Brewers are +134.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The Brewers-Diamondbacks contest on Aug. 26 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in 48, or 68.6%, of the 70 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 22 times in 28 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 64 of their 129 opportunities.

The Brewers are 75-54-0 against the spread in their 129 games that had a posted line this season.

The Diamondbacks have compiled a 22-27 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.9% of those games).

Arizona is 7-4 (winning 63.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 128 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 64 of those games (64-58-6).

The Diamondbacks have put together a 59-69-0 record ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich is batting .269 with 15 doubles, 26 home runs and 54 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .349 while slugging .464.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, he is 46th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.

Yelich will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .389 with a double, two walks and three RBIs.

William Contreras has 23 doubles, 14 home runs and 74 walks. He's batting .257 and slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He is 85th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 117th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.425) powered by 38 extra-base hits.

Turang heads into this matchup with eight games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is hitting .389 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.

Sal Frelick leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .360 this season while batting .295 with 38 walks and 61 runs scored.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has racked up a team-best OBP (.393) and slugging percentage (.449). He's batting .290.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is 68th in slugging.

Perdomo hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with a triple, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Corbin Carroll has collected 118 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .256 while slugging .553 with an on-base percentage of .332.

He is currently 88th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Ketel Marte is batting .290 with 21 doubles, 23 home runs and 56 walks.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .250 with 23 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 30 walks.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

8/25/2025: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/13/2025: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/12/2025: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/11/2025: 7-0 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-0 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/22/2024: 10-9 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-9 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2024: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-0 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/20/2024: 7-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/19/2024: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/15/2024: 11-10 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-10 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/14/2024: 15-8 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

