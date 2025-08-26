MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 26
Will Junior Caminero or Brandon Lowe hit a home run on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 26, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 39 HR in 125 games (has homered in 28% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Rays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 108 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 127 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 112 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- David Fry (Guardians): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 123 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Carlos Santana (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 114 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 95 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Christopher Morel (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Angel Martinez (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 107 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 124 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Josh Lowe (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Everson Pereira (Rays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Carson Williams (Rays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 80 games
- Jake Mangum (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 89 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)
- Ha-Seong Kim (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Tristan Peters (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Hunter Feduccia (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 79 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants
- Willy Adames (Giants): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 129 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 124 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 125 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 132 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 126 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 98 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 128 games (has homered in 18% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 120 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 128 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 108 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 89 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 128 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)
- Luis Matos (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Matt Shaw (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 94 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 103 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 124 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 126 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Christian Koss (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Dominic Smith (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)
- Willi Castro (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 100 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Drew Gilbert (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles
- Colton Cowser (Orioles): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 64 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 124 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 129 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
- Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 86 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 127 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 122 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- David Hamilton (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 93 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Coby Mayo (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Vimael Machin (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 122 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Connor Wong (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 44 games
- Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 73 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Luis Vazquez (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners
- Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 40 HR in 129 games (has homered in 24.8% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 130 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 131 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 129 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Ramon Laureano (Padres): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 102 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)
- Ryan O'Hearn (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 115 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 109 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 115 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 129 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 127 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 79 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 126 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +142 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 45 HR in 129 games (has homered in 32.6% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 108 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 119 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Noelvi Marte (Reds): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 127 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)
- Austin Hays (Reds): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 132 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 114 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 121 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 120 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)
- Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Miguel Andujar (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Jose Trevino (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 122 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- TJ Friedl (Reds): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 123 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Santiago Espinal (Reds): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 98 games
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 84 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 89 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 117 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 83 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 104 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 121 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 118 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)
- Ronny Simon (Pirates): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
- Nathan Church (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 79 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)
- Tommy Pham (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 91 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 125 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 115 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Liover Peguero (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 68 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Joey Bart (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 74 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 70 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)
- Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 80 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 114 games (has homered in 0.9% of games)
- Alexander Canario (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 112 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
Minnesota Twins at Toronto Blue Jays
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 108 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 41 games (has homered in 31.7% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 126 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 105 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 99 games (has homered in 23.2% of games)
- Matt Wallner (Twins): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 83 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 105 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 87 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 129 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 117 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 102 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- James Outman (Twins): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 123 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Ty France (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 120 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Edouard Julien (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Max Scherzer (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- Christian Vázquez (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers
- Jo Adell (Angels): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 121 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- Taylor Ward (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 129 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)
- Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 112 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 119 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 111 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Niko Kavadas (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Cody Freeman (Rangers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Michael Helman (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Christian Moore (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Angels): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 120 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 101 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 101 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 53 games
- Sam Haggerty (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Jake Burger (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 127 games (has homered in 11% of games)
- Oswald Peraza (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 124 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers
- Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 87 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 113 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 99 games (has homered in 20.2% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 125 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 126 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 104 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 122 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Andruw Monasterio (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 125 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 131 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Blake Perkins (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Anthony Seigler (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games
- Tyler Locklear (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Anthony DeSclafani (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- Connor Kaiser (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- James McCann (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 115 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 123 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)