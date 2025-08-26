Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 26

Will Junior Caminero or Brandon Lowe hit a home run on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 26, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians

Junior Caminero (Rays): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 39 HR in 125 games (has homered in 28% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 39 HR in 125 games (has homered in 28% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 108 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 108 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 127 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 127 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 112 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 112 games (has homered in 17% of games) David Fry (Guardians): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 123 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 123 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 114 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 114 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 95 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 95 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Christopher Morel (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 107 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 107 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 124 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 124 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Josh Lowe (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Everson Pereira (Rays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Carson Williams (Rays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 80 games

+1700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 80 games Jake Mangum (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 89 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 89 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Ha-Seong Kim (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Tristan Peters (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Hunter Feduccia (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 79 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 79 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames (Giants): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 129 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 129 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 124 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 124 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 125 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 125 games (has homered in 16% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 132 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 132 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 126 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 126 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 98 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 98 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 128 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 128 games (has homered in 18% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 120 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 120 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 128 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 128 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 108 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 108 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 89 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 89 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 128 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 128 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Luis Matos (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 94 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 94 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 103 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 103 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 124 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 124 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 126 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 126 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Christian Koss (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Dominic Smith (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Willi Castro (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 100 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 100 games (has homered in 9% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles

Colton Cowser (Orioles): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 64 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 64 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 124 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 124 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 129 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 129 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+420 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 86 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 86 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 127 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 127 games (has homered in 15% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 122 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 122 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) David Hamilton (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 93 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 93 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Vimael Machin (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 122 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 122 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 44 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 44 games Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 73 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 73 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17% of games) Luis Vazquez (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners

Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 40 HR in 129 games (has homered in 24.8% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 40 HR in 129 games (has homered in 24.8% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 130 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 130 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 131 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 131 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 129 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 129 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Ramon Laureano (Padres): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 102 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 102 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 115 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 115 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 109 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 109 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 115 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 115 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 129 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 129 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 127 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 127 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 79 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 79 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 126 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 126 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +142 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 45 HR in 129 games (has homered in 32.6% of games)

+142 to hit a HR | 45 HR in 129 games (has homered in 32.6% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 108 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 108 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 119 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 119 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 127 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 127 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 132 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 132 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 114 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 114 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 121 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 121 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 120 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 120 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Miguel Andujar (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Jose Trevino (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 122 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 122 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 123 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 123 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Santiago Espinal (Reds): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 98 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 98 games Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 84 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 84 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 89 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 89 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 117 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 117 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 83 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 83 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 104 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 104 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 121 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 121 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 118 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 118 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Ronny Simon (Pirates): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Nathan Church (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 79 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 79 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 91 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 91 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 125 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 125 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 115 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 115 games (has homered in 7% of games) Liover Peguero (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 68 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 68 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Joey Bart (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 74 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 74 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 70 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 70 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 80 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 80 games (has homered in 5% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 114 games (has homered in 0.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 114 games (has homered in 0.9% of games) Alexander Canario (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 112 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

Minnesota Twins at Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer (Blue Jays): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 108 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 108 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 41 games (has homered in 31.7% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 41 games (has homered in 31.7% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 126 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 126 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 105 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 105 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Byron Buxton (Twins): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 99 games (has homered in 23.2% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 99 games (has homered in 23.2% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 83 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 83 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 105 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 105 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 87 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 87 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 129 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 129 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 117 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 117 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 102 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 102 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) James Outman (Twins): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 123 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 123 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Ty France (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 120 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 120 games (has homered in 5% of games) Edouard Julien (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games) Max Scherzer (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Christian Vázquez (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers

Jo Adell (Angels): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 121 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 121 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 129 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 129 games (has homered in 22.5% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 17% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 112 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 112 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 17% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 119 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 119 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 111 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 111 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Niko Kavadas (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Cody Freeman (Rangers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Michael Helman (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Christian Moore (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 120 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 120 games (has homered in 5% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 101 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 101 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 101 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 101 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 53 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 53 games Sam Haggerty (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Jake Burger (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 127 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 127 games (has homered in 11% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 124 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

