Yankees vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 12

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the New York Yankees are playing the Washington Nationals.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Nationals Game Info

New York Yankees (53-42) vs. Washington Nationals (48-48)

Date: Sunday, July 12, 2026

Sunday, July 12, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and YES

Yankees vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-112) | WSH: (-104)

NYY: (-112) | WSH: (-104) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+146) | WSH: +1.5 (-176)

NYY: -1.5 (+146) | WSH: +1.5 (-176) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 7-4, 4.15 ERA vs Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 5-4, 3.88 ERA

The Yankees will look to Will Warren (7-4) against the Nationals and Cade Cavalli (5-4). Warren's team is 9-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Warren's team has a record of 11-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Cavalli starts, the Nationals are 10-9-0 against the spread. The Nationals are 5-9 in Cavalli's 14 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (53.1%)

Yankees vs Nationals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Yankees vs. Nationals reveal New York as the favorite (-112) and Washington as the underdog (-104) despite being the home team.

Yankees vs Nationals Spread

The Yankees are at the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +146 to cover the runline, with the Nationals being -176.

Yankees vs Nationals Over/Under

The Yankees-Nationals game on July 12 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 79 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (58.2%) in those games.

This year New York has won 46 of 79 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 41 of their 92 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread mark of 43-49-0 in 92 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline 78 total times this season. They've finished 39-39 in those games.

Washington is 37-37 (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 94 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-36-4).

The Nationals have covered 57.4% of their games this season, going 54-40-0 against the spread.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York with 93 hits and an OBP of .373, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .598. He's batting .279.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 37th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Rice will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .371 with six home runs, eight walks and 12 RBIs.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .250 with 18 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 50 walks, while slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Among all qualifying players, he is 87th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage.

Bellinger brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double and an RBI.

Trent Grisham is batting .238 with a .426 slugging percentage and 40 RBI this year.

Grisham enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Jazz Chisholm has 13 home runs, 36 RBI and a batting average of .219 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has a team-best OBP (.407) and slugging percentage (.567), and leads the Nationals in hits (102, while batting .278).

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is fifth in slugging.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .276 with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .513 with an on-base percentage of .353.

His batting average is 40th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 16th in slugging.

Luis Garcia is hitting .286 with 16 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 14 walks.

Daylen Lile is batting .249 with 21 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 24 walks.

Yankees vs Nationals Head to Head

7/11/2026: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 7/10/2026: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/27/2025: 11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/26/2025: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/25/2025: 10-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

10-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/28/2024: 5-2 WSH (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-2 WSH (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/27/2024: 4-2 WSH (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-2 WSH (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/26/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/24/2023: 6-5 WSH (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

6-5 WSH (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/23/2023: 9-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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