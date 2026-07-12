Cardinals vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 12

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the St. Louis Cardinals playing the Atlanta Braves.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cardinals vs Braves Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (49-44) vs. Atlanta Braves (54-39)

Date: Sunday, July 12, 2026

Sunday, July 12, 2026 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and BravesVsn

Cardinals vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-130) | ATL: (+110)

STL: (-130) | ATL: (+110) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+164) | ATL: +1.5 (-200)

STL: -1.5 (+164) | ATL: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Cardinals vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dustin May (Cardinals) - 5-6, 4.55 ERA vs JR Ritchie (Braves) - 1-2, 4.60 ERA

The Cardinals will give the ball to Dustin May (5-6, 4.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Braves will turn to JR Ritchie (1-2, 4.60 ERA). When May starts, his team is 11-6-0 against the spread this season. May's team has won each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. When Ritchie starts, the Braves have gone 4-3-0 against the spread. The Braves have a 2-2 record in Ritchie's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cardinals vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (61.4%)

Cardinals vs Braves Moneyline

St. Louis is a -130 favorite on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a +110 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Braves Spread

The Braves are +1.5 on the spread (-200 to cover), and St. Louis is +164 to cover the runline.

Cardinals vs Braves Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Cardinals-Braves contest on July 12, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Braves Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been chosen as favorites in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (60%) in those games.

St. Louis has a record of 5-2 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cardinals have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 39 of 91 chances this season.

The Cardinals are 53-38-0 against the spread in their 91 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves have won 47.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (10-11).

Atlanta has a 6-4 record (winning 60% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Braves have played in 90 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-44-4).

The Braves have a 48-42-0 record ATS this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has 103 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .536, both of which are tops among St. Louis hitters this season. He has a .293 batting average and an on-base percentage of .353.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 17th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 14th in slugging.

Walker has recorded at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs.

Alec Burleson is hitting .276 with 22 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 31 walks, while slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 40th, his on-base percentage 67th, and his slugging percentage 41st.

JJ Wetherholt has collected 91 base hits, an OBP of .363 and a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

Ivan Herrera has 85 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .386.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has put up a team-high OBP (.342), while leading the Braves in hits (97). He's batting .268 and slugging.

He is 52nd in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .269 with 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 49th, his on-base percentage is 97th, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Michael Harris II has put up a slugging percentage of .497, a team-high for the Braves.

Mauricio Dubon is hitting .267 with 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 25 walks.

Cardinals vs Braves Head to Head

7/10/2026: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/2/2026: 11-5 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-5 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/1/2026: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/30/2026: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/13/2025: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/12/2025: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/11/2025: 6-5 ATL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 ATL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/23/2025: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/22/2025: 10-4 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

10-4 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/21/2025: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

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