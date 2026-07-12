Cubs vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 12

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Chicago Cubs facing the Cincinnati Reds.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Cubs vs Reds Game Info

Chicago Cubs (52-42) vs. Cincinnati Reds (43-50)

Date: Sunday, July 12, 2026

Sunday, July 12, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and MARQ

Cubs vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-126) | CIN: (+108)

CHC: (-126) | CIN: (+108) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+126) | CIN: +1.5 (-152)

CHC: -1.5 (+126) | CIN: +1.5 (-152) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Cubs vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 4-1, 4.31 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 5-5, 3.92 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Matthew Boyd (4-1, 4.31 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Andrew Abbott (5-5, 3.92 ERA). When Boyd starts, his team is 4-3-0 against the spread this season. Boyd's team is 5-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Reds have a 10-9-0 record against the spread in Abbott's starts. The Reds have a 7-8 record in Abbott's 15 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (65.6%)

Cubs vs Reds Moneyline

Chicago is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +108 underdog despite being at home.

Cubs vs Reds Spread

The Reds are hosting the Cubs, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are +126 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -152.

Cubs vs Reds Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Cubs-Reds game on July 12, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Reds Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 34 wins in the 60 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Chicago has won 26 of 48 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 49 of their 90 opportunities.

The Cubs have posted a record of 39-51-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds have a 28-34 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.2% of those games).

Cincinnati has a record of 16-25 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (39%).

The Reds have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 91 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 51 of those games (51-39-1).

The Reds have a 50-41-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.9% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 103 hits and an OBP of .383 to go with a slugging percentage of .537. All three of those stats lead Chicago hitters this season. He has a .293 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Nico Hoerner has 23 doubles, four home runs and 36 walks. He's batting .238 and slugging .333 with an on-base percentage of .311.

He is 112th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 142nd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Dansby Swanson has 65 hits this season and has a slash line of .213/.297/.416.

Swanson takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .316 with an RBI.

Michael Busch is batting .230 with a .363 OBP and 48 RBI for Chicago this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has a slugging percentage of .477, a team-best for the Reds. He's batting .257 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz's 80 hits and .345 OBP are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .272 while slugging .497.

He ranks 44th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage in MLB.

JJ Bleday is batting .240 with 11 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 38 walks.

Spencer Steer is batting .247 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

Cubs vs Reds Head to Head

7/10/2026: 4-0 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-0 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/7/2026: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/6/2026: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/5/2026: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/20/2025: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/19/2025: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/18/2025: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

1-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/6/2025: 6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/5/2025: 5-1 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-1 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/4/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

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