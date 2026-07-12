Marlins vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 12

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Miami Marlins are playing the Cleveland Guardians.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup.

Marlins vs Guardians Game Info

Miami Marlins (52-44) vs. Cleveland Guardians (50-46)

Date: Sunday, July 12, 2026

Sunday, July 12, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and CleGuardians.TV

Marlins vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-116) | CLE: (-102)

MIA: (-116) | CLE: (-102) Spread: MIA: +1.5 (-200) | CLE: -1.5 (+164)

MIA: +1.5 (-200) | CLE: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Marlins vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Phillips (Marlins) - 2-3, 3.28 ERA vs Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 7-4, 3.66 ERA

The Marlins will give the ball to Tyler Phillips (2-3, 3.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Joey Cantillo (7-4, 3.66 ERA). Phillips and his team have a record of 5-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Phillips' team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Guardians have a 13-6-0 ATS record in Cantillo's 19 starts that had a set spread. The Guardians have an 8-3 record in Cantillo's 11 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Marlins vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (57.8%)

Marlins vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Miami is a -116 favorite at home.

Marlins vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Marlins. The Guardians are +164 to cover, while the Marlins are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Marlins vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for Marlins-Guardians on July 12 is 8.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Marlins have come away with 29 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Miami has a record of 23-12 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 50 of their 95 opportunities.

In 95 games with a line this season, the Marlins have a mark of 52-43-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have gone 22-20 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 52.4% of those games).

Cleveland is 21-18 (winning 53.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Guardians have played in 91 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-48-0).

The Guardians have put together a 45-46-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.5% of the time).

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has 127 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .512, both of which rank first among Miami hitters this season. He has a .339 batting average and an on-base percentage of .373.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks first in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Xavier Edwards leads Miami in OBP (.384) this season, fueled by 105 hits. He's batting .301 while slugging .424.

His batting average is ninth among qualified players, his on-base percentage 12th, and his slugging percentage 78th.

Edwards has picked up a hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .273 with a triple, eight walks and six RBIs.

Liam Hicks is batting .289 with a .459 slugging percentage and 58 RBI this year.

Jakob Marsee has been key for Miami with 64 hits, an OBP of .321 plus a slugging percentage of .297.

Guardians Player Leaders

Brayan Rocchio has a slugging percentage of .398, a team-high for the Guardians. He's batting .274 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 42nd in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage.

Rocchio hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a home run and five RBIs.

Chase DeLauter's 82 hits and .348 OBP are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .279 while slugging .442.

He is currently 37th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Steven Kwan is batting .221 with 10 doubles, two triples, a home run and 46 walks.

Travis Bazzana is hitting .241 with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 31 walks.

Marlins vs Guardians Head to Head

7/11/2026: 4-1 CLE (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-1 CLE (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/10/2026: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/14/2025: 9-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/13/2025: 13-4 MIA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

13-4 MIA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/12/2025: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/9/2024: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/8/2024: 8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/7/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/23/2023: 7-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/22/2023: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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