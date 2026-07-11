Yankees vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 11

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the New York Yankees are up against the Washington Nationals.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Yankees vs Nationals Game Info

New York Yankees (51-42) vs. Washington Nationals (48-46)

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Saturday, July 11, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and YES

Yankees vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-194) | WSH: (+162)

NYY: (-194) | WSH: (+162) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-114) | WSH: +1.5 (-105)

NYY: -1.5 (-114) | WSH: +1.5 (-105) Total: 9 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Yankees vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 9-5, 2.01 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Nationals) - 3-7, 5.78 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Cam Schlittler (9-5) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (3-7) will take the ball for the Nationals. Schlittler's team is 12-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Schlittler's team has a record of 12-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Mikolas starts, the Nationals are 4-4-0 against the spread. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Mikolas' starts this season, and they went 3-4 in those games.

Yankees vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (65.1%)

Yankees vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Nationals, New York is the favorite at -194, and Washington is +162 playing at home.

Yankees vs Nationals Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Yankees are -114 to cover, and the Nationals are -105.

Yankees vs Nationals Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Yankees-Nationals on July 11, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 44, or 57.1%, of the 77 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win eight times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -194 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 41 of their 90 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees are 41-49-0 against the spread in their 90 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have compiled a 39-37 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 51.3% of those games).

Washington has a record of 5-5 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +162 or longer (50%).

The Nationals have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times this season for a 54-34-4 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have gone 54-38-0 ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has 90 hits and an OBP of .366 to go with a slugging percentage of .590. All three of those stats are tops among New York hitters this season. He has a .275 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 41st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is second in slugging.

Rice hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .400 with four home runs, a walk and nine RBIs.

Cody Bellinger has 17 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 50 walks. He's batting .247 and slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .340.

He ranks 92nd in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging among qualified hitters.

Trent Grisham has collected 58 base hits, an OBP of .334 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

Jazz Chisholm has been key for New York with 68 hits, an OBP of .305 plus a slugging percentage of .388.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has accumulated a team-high OBP (.402) and slugging percentage (.546). He's batting .269.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 50th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is eighth in slugging.

C.J. Abrams is batting .276 with 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .517 with an on-base percentage of .355.

He ranks 40th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Luis Garcia paces the Nationals with 85 hits.

Daylen Lile is hitting .252 with 21 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 24 walks.

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