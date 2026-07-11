Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 11

The MLB schedule on Saturday, which includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates, is not one to miss. For predictions on every game, check out the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates

Game Info

When: 12:05 p.m. ET

12:05 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and BREW

SportsNet PT and BREW Probable Pitchers: vs.

vs. Records: Pirates (47-47), Brewers (59-34)

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Athletics at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and NBCS-CA

CHSN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde vs. Gage Jump

Erick Fedde vs. Gage Jump Records: White Sox (47-45), Athletics (41-52)

White Sox (47-45), Athletics (41-52) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 White Sox Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 55.47%

55.47% White Sox Win Probability: 44.53%

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Los Angeles Angels at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and ABTV

MNNT and ABTV Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Ryan Johnson

Joe Ryan vs. Ryan Johnson Records: Twins (46-48), Angels (37-57)

Twins (46-48), Angels (37-57) Twins Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Angels Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 64.61%

64.61% Angels Win Probability: 35.39%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and BREW

SportsNet PT and BREW Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler vs. Shane Drohan

Bubba Chandler vs. Shane Drohan Records: Pirates (47-47), Brewers (59-34)

Pirates (47-47), Brewers (59-34) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 53.73%

53.73% Pirates Win Probability: 46.27%

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Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and COLR

NBCS-BA and COLR Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Kyle Freeland

Tyler Mahle vs. Kyle Freeland Records: Giants (39-54), Rockies (38-57)

Giants (39-54), Rockies (38-57) Giants Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 63.65%

63.65% Rockies Win Probability: 36.35%

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New York Yankees at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and YES

NATS and YES Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Cam Schlittler

Miles Mikolas vs. Cam Schlittler Records: Nationals (48-46), Yankees (51-42)

Nationals (48-46), Yankees (51-42) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -194

-194 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +162

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 65.12%

65.12% Nationals Win Probability: 34.88%

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Cleveland Guardians at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and CLEG

MIAM and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs. Tanner Bibee

Eury Pérez vs. Tanner Bibee Records: Marlins (52-42), Guardians (48-46)

Marlins (52-42), Guardians (48-46) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 63.07%

63.07% Guardians Win Probability: 36.93%

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Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and SEAM

RAYS and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Griffin Jax vs. Logan Gilbert

Griffin Jax vs. Logan Gilbert Records: Rays (54-37), Mariners (47-47)

Rays (54-37), Mariners (47-47) Rays Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Mariners Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 50.67%

50.67% Rays Win Probability: 49.33%

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Boston Red Sox at New York Mets

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and SNY and NESN

Fox Sports 1 and SNY and NESN Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs.

Freddy Peralta vs. Records: Mets (40-54), Red Sox (43-48)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 55.52%

55.52% Red Sox Win Probability: 44.48%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and NBCS-PH

DSN and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Casey Mize vs. Cristopher Sanchez Records: Tigers (43-50), Phillies (52-42)

Tigers (43-50), Phillies (52-42) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 54.49%

54.49% Phillies Win Probability: 45.51%

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Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and ROYL

MASN and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. Noah Cameron

Kyle Bradish vs. Noah Cameron Records: Orioles (43-51), Royals (38-56)

Orioles (43-51), Royals (38-56) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Royals Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 53.32%

53.32% Royals Win Probability: 46.68%

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Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and SCHN

RSN and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Peter Lambert

Kumar Rocker vs. Peter Lambert Records: Rangers (47-46), Astros (46-49)

Rangers (47-46), Astros (46-49) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Astros Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 58.40%

58.40% Astros Win Probability: 41.60%

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Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and MARQ

CINR and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Javier Assad

Nick Lodolo vs. Javier Assad Records: Reds (42-50), Cubs (52-41)

Reds (42-50), Cubs (52-41) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Reds Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 56.84%

56.84% Reds Win Probability: 43.16%

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Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and BravesVsn

CARD and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Reynaldo López

Matthew Liberatore vs. Reynaldo López Records: Cardinals (48-44), Braves (54-38)

Cardinals (48-44), Braves (54-38) Braves Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 53.83%

53.83% Cardinals Win Probability: 46.17%

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Toronto Blue Jays at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and SNET

SDPA and SNET Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Trey Yesavage

Walker Buehler vs. Trey Yesavage Records: Padres (46-47), Blue Jays (44-49)

Padres (46-47), Blue Jays (44-49) Padres Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 50.12%

50.12% Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.88%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and ARID

SportsNet LA and ARID Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Brandon Pfaadt

Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Brandon Pfaadt Records: Dodgers (61-33), Diamondbacks (46-47)

Dodgers (61-33), Diamondbacks (46-47) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -290

-290 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +235

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 72.42%

72.42% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 27.58%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.