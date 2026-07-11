Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 11
The MLB schedule on Saturday, which includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates, is not one to miss. For predictions on every game, check out the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates
Game Info
- When: 12:05 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: vs.
- Records: Pirates (47-47), Brewers (59-34)
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Athletics at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde vs. Gage Jump
- Records: White Sox (47-45), Athletics (41-52)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -112
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 55.47%
- White Sox Win Probability: 44.53%
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Los Angeles Angels at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Ryan Johnson
- Records: Twins (46-48), Angels (37-57)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -172
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 64.61%
- Angels Win Probability: 35.39%
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Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler vs. Shane Drohan
- Records: Pirates (47-47), Brewers (59-34)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -130
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 53.73%
- Pirates Win Probability: 46.27%
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Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Kyle Freeland
- Records: Giants (39-54), Rockies (38-57)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -146
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 63.65%
- Rockies Win Probability: 36.35%
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New York Yankees at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Cam Schlittler
- Records: Nationals (48-46), Yankees (51-42)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -194
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +162
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 65.12%
- Nationals Win Probability: 34.88%
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Cleveland Guardians at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs. Tanner Bibee
- Records: Marlins (52-42), Guardians (48-46)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -144
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 63.07%
- Guardians Win Probability: 36.93%
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Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Griffin Jax vs. Logan Gilbert
- Records: Rays (54-37), Mariners (47-47)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -112
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 50.67%
- Rays Win Probability: 49.33%
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Boston Red Sox at New York Mets
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and SNY and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs.
- Records: Mets (40-54), Red Sox (43-48)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 55.52%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 44.48%
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Philadelphia Phillies at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Cristopher Sanchez
- Records: Tigers (43-50), Phillies (52-42)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -142
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 54.49%
- Phillies Win Probability: 45.51%
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Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. Noah Cameron
- Records: Orioles (43-51), Royals (38-56)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -158
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 53.32%
- Royals Win Probability: 46.68%
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Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Peter Lambert
- Records: Rangers (47-46), Astros (46-49)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -122
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 58.40%
- Astros Win Probability: 41.60%
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Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Javier Assad
- Records: Reds (42-50), Cubs (52-41)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -116
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 56.84%
- Reds Win Probability: 43.16%
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Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Reynaldo López
- Records: Cardinals (48-44), Braves (54-38)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -116
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 53.83%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 46.17%
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Toronto Blue Jays at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Trey Yesavage
- Records: Padres (46-47), Blue Jays (44-49)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -120
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 50.12%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.88%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Brandon Pfaadt
- Records: Dodgers (61-33), Diamondbacks (46-47)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -290
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +235
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 72.42%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 27.58%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.