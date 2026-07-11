Twins vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 11

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Minnesota Twins play the Los Angeles Angels.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Twins vs Angels Game Info

Minnesota Twins (46-48) vs. Los Angeles Angels (37-57)

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Saturday, July 11, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and ABTV

Twins vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-156) | LAA: (+132)

MIN: (-156) | LAA: (+132) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+134) | LAA: +1.5 (-162)

MIN: -1.5 (+134) | LAA: +1.5 (-162) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Twins vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 6-5, 3.36 ERA vs Ryan Johnson (Angels) - 1-4, 6.99 ERA

The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan (6-5, 3.36 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Ryan Johnson (1-4, 6.99 ERA). Ryan and his team have a record of 11-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Ryan's team has won 58.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-5). The Angels have gone 1-4-0 ATS in Johnson's five starts with a set spread. The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Johnson's starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those games.

Twins vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (64.6%)

Twins vs Angels Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -156 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +132 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Angels Spread

The Twins are hosting the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Twins are +134 to cover the runline, with the Angels being -162.

Twins vs Angels Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Twins-Angels contest on July 11, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Angels Betting Trends

The Twins have been victorious in 18, or 56.2%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 2-1 when favored by -156 or more this year.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in 56 of their 92 opportunities.

The Twins have an against the spread mark of 51-41-0 in 92 games with a line this season.

The Angels are 27-45 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.5% of those games).

Los Angeles has gone 12-22 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer (35.3%).

In the 93 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-46-2).

The Angels have collected a 49-44-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.7% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Brooks Lee leads Minnesota with a slugging percentage of .426, fueled by 29 extra-base hits. He has a .249 batting average and an on-base percentage of .305.

He ranks 88th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

Josh Bell has 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 27 walks. He's batting .247 and slugging .425 with an on-base percentage of .306.

He ranks 92nd in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging in the majors.

Kody Clemens is batting .252 with a .500 slugging percentage and 45 RBI this year.

Luke Keaschall has 76 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .345.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has a team-high OBP (.388), and paces the Angels in hits (63). He's batting .230 and slugging.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 124th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto is hitting .234 with 20 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 43 walks. He's slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .327.

His batting average ranks 118th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 84th, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Jo Adell has accumulated a slugging percentage of .407, a team-best for the Angels.

Nolan Schanuel is hitting .269 with 16 doubles, six home runs and 25 walks.

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