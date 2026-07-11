MLB
Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 11
Will Chris Sale strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Cal Quantrill surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 11, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Los Angeles Angels at Minnesota Twins
- Zebby Matthews (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Grayson Rodriguez (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals
- Chris Sale (Braves): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
- Kyle Leahy (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
- Hunter Brown (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Cal Quantrill (Rangers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +136, Under -174) | 2026 Stats: 1.5 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants
- Robbie Ray (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
- Tanner Gordon (Rockies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances