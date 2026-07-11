Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 11

Will Chris Sale strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Cal Quantrill surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 11, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Los Angeles Angels at Minnesota Twins

Zebby Matthews (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 5.1 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances Grayson Rodriguez (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals

Chris Sale (Braves): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 7 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances Kyle Leahy (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

Hunter Brown (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 5.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances Cal Quantrill (Rangers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +136, Under -174) | 2026 Stats: 1.5 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants