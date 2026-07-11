Athletics vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 11

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The Chicago White Sox are among the MLB teams playing on Saturday, versus the Athletics.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup.

White Sox vs Athletics Game Info

Chicago White Sox (47-45) vs. Athletics (41-52)

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Saturday, July 11, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and NBCS-CA

White Sox vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHW: (-108) | OAK: (-108)

CHW: (-108) | OAK: (-108) Spread: CHW: +1.5 (-182) | OAK: -1.5 (+150)

CHW: +1.5 (-182) | OAK: -1.5 (+150) Total: 9 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

White Sox vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde (White Sox) - 4-6, 4.34 ERA vs Gage Jump (Athletics) - 3-3, 3.77 ERA

The White Sox will give the ball to Erick Fedde (4-6, 4.34 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Gage Jump (3-3, 3.77 ERA). When Fedde starts, his team is 6-3-0 against the spread this season. This will be Fedde's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Athletics have a 5-3-0 record against the spread in Jump's starts. The Athletics were the underdog on the moneyline for two Jump starts this season -- they split the games.

White Sox vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (55.5%)

White Sox vs Athletics Moneyline

The White Sox vs Athletics moneyline has the White Sox as a -108 favorite, while the Athletics are a -108 underdog on the road.

White Sox vs Athletics Spread

A combined run total of 9 has been set for White Sox-Athletics on July 11, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

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White Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends

The White Sox have won in six, or 50%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win nine times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 or shorter on the moneyline.

The White Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 49 of their 89 games with a total this season.

The White Sox are 51-38-0 against the spread in their 89 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have won 25 of the 56 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (44.6%).

The Athletics have a record of 25-31 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer (44.6%).

The Athletics have played in 93 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-47-1).

The Athletics have covered 46.2% of their games this season, going 43-50-0 against the spread.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is batting .239 with 17 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 56 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .354 and a slugging percentage of .477.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 111th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 36th in slugging.

Colson Montgomery leads Chicago in total hits (73) this season while batting .222 with 39 extra-base hits. He's slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .304.

He ranks 130th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Sam Antonacci has 73 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .380.

Munetaka Murakami has been key for Chicago with 48 hits, an OBP of .378 plus a slugging percentage of .560.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz has racked up an on-base percentage of .405, a slugging percentage of .497, and has 89 hits, all club-bests for the Athletics (while batting .266).

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 56th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 27th in slugging.

Shea Langeliers' .487 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .263 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 62nd in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom has 21 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .242.

Carlos Cortes is hitting .280 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks.

White Sox vs Athletics Head to Head

4/19/2026: 7-4 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-4 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/18/2026: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-6 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/17/2026: 9-2 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

9-2 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/27/2025: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/26/2025: 10-3 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

10-3 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/25/2025: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/17/2025: 8-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/16/2025: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/15/2025: 12-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/15/2024: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

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