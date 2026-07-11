Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 11

Will Kody Clemens or Zach Neto go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 11, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Los Angeles Angels at Minnesota Twins

Kody Clemens (Twins): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 79 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 79 games (has homered in 19% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 91 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 91 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 91 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 91 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 71 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 71 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Josh Lowe (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 93 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 93 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Tristan Gray (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 88 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 88 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games) Alan Roden (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Wade Meckler (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Tyler Heineman (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 88 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals

Matt Olson (Braves): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 92 games (has homered in 23.9% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 92 games (has homered in 23.9% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 86 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 86 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 90 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 90 games (has homered in 24.4% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 69 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 69 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Nelson Velazquez (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 91 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 91 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 86 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 86 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 83 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 83 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Dominic Smith (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 88 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 88 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Blaze Jordan (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Jose Fermin (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games) Jim Jarvis (Braves): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +230 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 29 HR in 93 games (has homered in 26.9% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 93 games (has homered in 26.9% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +255 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 85 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 85 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 93 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 93 games (has homered in 20.4% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 87 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 87 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 71 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 71 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Brice Matthews (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) LaMonte Wade (Astros): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants