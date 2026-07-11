MLB
Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 11
Will Kody Clemens or Zach Neto go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 11, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Los Angeles Angels at Minnesota Twins
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 79 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 91 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)
- Josh Bell (Twins): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 91 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 71 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)
- Josh Lowe (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 93 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Tristan Gray (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 88 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Oswald Peraza (Angels): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Alan Roden (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Wade Meckler (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Tyler Heineman (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 88 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals
- Matt Olson (Braves): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 92 games (has homered in 23.9% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 86 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 90 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 69 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)
- Nelson Velazquez (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 91 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)
- JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 86 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 83 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Dominic Smith (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 88 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Blaze Jordan (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Jose Fermin (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Jim Jarvis (Braves): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +230 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 29 HR in 93 games (has homered in 26.9% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +255 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 85 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 93 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 87 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 71 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Brice Matthews (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- LaMonte Wade (Astros): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Evan Carter (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 93 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 27 HR in 87 games (has homered in 25.3% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 84 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 87 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Willi Castro (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 79 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)
- Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Drew Cavanaugh (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Drew Gilbert (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)
- T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 92 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 85 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Giants): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 88 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)