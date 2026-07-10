Yankees vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 10

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The New York Yankees will take on the Washington Nationals in MLB action on Friday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Yankees vs Nationals Game Info

New York Yankees (51-42) vs. Washington Nationals (48-46)

Date: Friday, July 10, 2026

Friday, July 10, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and YES

Yankees vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-162) | WSH: (+136)

NYY: (-162) | WSH: (+136) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+102) | WSH: +1.5 (-122)

NYY: -1.5 (+102) | WSH: +1.5 (-122) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Yankees vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers (Yankees) - 3-7, 4.29 ERA vs Carson Palmquist (Nationals) - 0-1, 7.11 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Ryan Weathers (3-7, 4.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Carson Palmquist (0-1, 7.11 ERA). When Weathers starts, his team is 5-11-0 against the spread this season. Weathers' team has a record of 5-9 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Palmquist has started two games with set spreads, and the Nationals went 1-1-0. The Nationals were the underdog on the moneyline for two Palmquist starts this season -- they lost both.

Yankees vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (58.6%)

Yankees vs Nationals Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -162 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +136 underdog despite being at home.

Yankees vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the spread (-122 to cover), and New York is +102 to cover the runline.

Yankees vs Nationals Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Yankees-Nationals contest on July 10, with the over available at -124 and the under at +102.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 77 games this season and have come away with the win 44 times (57.1%) in those contests.

This season New York has come away with a win 19 times in 29 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 41 of their 90 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees are 41-49-0 against the spread in their 90 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have won 39 of the 76 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (51.3%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Washington has a 12-15 record (winning 44.4% of its games).

The Nationals have played in 92 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-34-4).

The Nationals have collected a 54-38-0 record ATS this season (covering 58.7% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York in OBP (.366), slugging percentage (.590) and total hits (90) this season. He has a .275 batting average.

He is 40th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Rice has recorded a base hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .400 with four home runs, a walk and nine RBIs.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .247 with 17 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 50 walks, while slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 92nd, his on-base percentage 64th, and his slugging percentage 90th.

Trent Grisham is batting .234 with a .415 slugging percentage and 38 RBI this year.

Jazz Chisholm has been key for New York with 68 hits, an OBP of .305 plus a slugging percentage of .388.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has put up a team-high OBP (.402) and slugging percentage (.546). He's batting .269.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 49th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is seventh in slugging.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .276 with 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .517 with an on-base percentage of .355.

His batting average ranks 39th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 40th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Luis Garcia is leading the Nationals with 85 hits.

Daylen Lile is hitting .252 with 21 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 24 walks.

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