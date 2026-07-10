Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 10

Will Jac Caglianone or Pete Alonso hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 10, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles

Jac Caglianone (Royals): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 87 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 87 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Pete Alonso (Orioles): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 94 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 94 games (has homered in 21.3% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 86 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 86 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 85 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 85 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 93 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 93 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 80 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 80 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Lane Thomas (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Isaac Collins (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 81 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 81 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 70 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

New York Yankees at Washington Nationals

Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 65 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 65 games (has homered in 20% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 91 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 91 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Curtis Mead (Nationals): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 77 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 77 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Andres Chaparro (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 90 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 90 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 92 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 92 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Drew Millas (Nationals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 80 games (has homered in 1.3% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Miami Marlins

Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Kahlil Watson (Guardians): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 64 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 64 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games) Patrick Bailey (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Brian Navarreto (Marlins): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 91 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 91 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 82 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 82 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 92 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 92 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Esteury Ruiz (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 90 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 90 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Leo Jimenez (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 93 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 93 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 85 games (has homered in 1.2% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 87 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 87 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Esmerlyn Valdez (Pirates): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 25 games (has homered in 28% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 25 games (has homered in 28% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 79 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 79 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Tyler Callihan (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 84 games (has homered in 20.2% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 84 games (has homered in 20.2% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 88 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 88 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 56 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 56 games (has homered in 1.8% of games) Jake Mangum (Pirates): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 67 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 67 games (has homered in 3% of games) Cooper Pratt (Brewers): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals

Matt Olson (Braves): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 92 games (has homered in 23.9% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 92 games (has homered in 23.9% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 86 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 86 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 90 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 90 games (has homered in 24.4% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 69 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 69 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Nelson Velazquez (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Dominic Smith (Braves): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 91 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 91 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 83 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 83 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Blaze Jordan (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 88 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 88 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 86 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 86 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Jim Jarvis (Braves): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

Boston Red Sox at New York Mets

Juan Soto (Mets): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 75 games (has homered in 25.3% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 75 games (has homered in 25.3% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 89 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 89 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 84 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 84 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Jared Young (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 94 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 94 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 90 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 90 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 88 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 88 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) A.J. Ewing (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Tsung-Che Cheng (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Anthony Seigler (Red Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 85 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 85 games (has homered in 22.5% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 92 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 92 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 90 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 90 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 88 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 88 games (has homered in 8% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Tommy Troy (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 89 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 89 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds

Ian Happ (Cubs): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 88 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 88 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 93 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 93 games (has homered in 20.4% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 92 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 92 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 12% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 77 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 77 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Michael Conforto (Cubs): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 88 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 88 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 73 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 73 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 87 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 87 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Edwin Arroyo (Reds): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

Philadelphia Phillies at Detroit Tigers

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +210 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 32 HR in 90 games (has homered in 30% of games)

+210 to hit a HR | 32 HR in 90 games (has homered in 30% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 92 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 92 games (has homered in 13% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 70 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 70 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 93 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 93 games (has homered in 20.4% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 92 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 92 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 88 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 88 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 90 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 90 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Gabriel Rincones Jr. (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 6% of games) James Outman (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 91 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 91 games (has homered in 11% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 88 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 88 games (has homered in 8% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Hao-Yu Lee (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 86 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 27 HR in 87 games (has homered in 25.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 87 games (has homered in 25.3% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 93 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 93 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 84 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 84 games (has homered in 19% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 87 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 87 games (has homered in 8% of games) Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Victor Bericoto (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games) Drew Cavanaugh (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Troy Johnston (Rockies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 84 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 84 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 92 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 92 games (has homered in 13% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 85 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 85 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Edouard Julien (Rockies): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 75 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 75 games (has homered in 4% of games) Luis Arraez (Giants): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 88 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

Athletics at Chicago White Sox

Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 83 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 83 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 92 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 92 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 88 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 88 games (has homered in 25% of games) Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 57 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 57 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Kyle Teel (White Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 82 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 82 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 80 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 80 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Henry Bolte (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games) Braden Montgomery (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Josh Kuroda-Grauer (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Tristan Peters (White Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 84 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 84 games (has homered in 6% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 90 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 90 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 83 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays