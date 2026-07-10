Mets vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 10

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The New York Mets will face the Boston Red Sox in MLB action on Friday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Red Sox Game Info

New York Mets (40-54) vs. Boston Red Sox (43-48)

Date: Friday, July 10, 2026

Friday, July 10, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: Apple TV+

Mets vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-134) | BOS: (+114)

NYM: (-134) | BOS: (+114) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+162) | BOS: +1.5 (-196)

NYM: -1.5 (+162) | BOS: +1.5 (-196) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Mets vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean (Mets) - 6-5, 3.73 ERA vs Sonny Gray (Red Sox) - 10-1, 2.61 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Nolan McLean (6-5, 3.73 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Sonny Gray (10-1, 2.61 ERA). McLean and his team have a record of 7-9-0 against the spread when he starts. McLean's team is 6-9 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Gray starts, the Red Sox have gone 12-4-0 against the spread. The Red Sox were named the moneyline underdog for two Gray starts this season -- they won both.

Mets vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (54.4%)

Mets vs Red Sox Moneyline

Boston is a +114 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -134 favorite at home.

Mets vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Mets. The Red Sox are -196 to cover, and the Mets are +162.

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Mets-Red Sox on July 10, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 57 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (52.6%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 16-18 when favored by -134 or more this year.

Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 43 of 92 chances this season.

The Mets are 40-52-0 against the spread in their 92 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox are 15-17 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.9% of those games).

Boston has a 5-8 record (winning only 38.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Red Sox have played in 91 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-48-2).

The Red Sox have collected a 42-49-0 record ATS this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York with 79 hits and an OBP of .414 this season. He has a .297 batting average and a slugging percentage of .579.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is third in slugging.

Bo Bichette has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 51 runs. He's batting .256 this season and slugging .377 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Among all qualified, he ranks 76th in batting average, 132nd in on-base percentage and 117th in slugging percentage.

Carson Benge has collected 92 base hits, an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .412 this season.

Benge takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .444 with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBIs.

A.J. Ewing has seven home runs, 24 RBI and a batting average of .277 this season.

Ewing heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .409 with a double, three home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu is hitting .260 with 19 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 69th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.

Ceddanne Rafaela is slugging .438 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .283 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 30th, his on-base percentage is 78th, and he is 65th in slugging.

Caleb Durbin is batting .225 with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 20 walks.

Jarren Duran is hitting .198 with 10 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 26 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!