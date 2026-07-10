MLB
Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 10
Will Shohei Ohtani strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Kyle Leahy record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 10, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles
- Luinder Avila (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2026 Stats: 2.8 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
- Brandon Young (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
New York Yankees at Washington Nationals
- Ryan Weathers (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2026 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
Cleveland Guardians at Miami Marlins
- Parker Messick (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2026 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
- Sandy Alcantara (Marlins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2026 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
- Brandon Sproat (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +126) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals
- Chris Sale (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -156, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
- Kyle Leahy (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
Boston Red Sox at New York Mets
- Sonny Gray (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
- Nolan McLean (Mets): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2026 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds
- Shota Imanaga (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -111) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
- Hunter Greene (Reds): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Philadelphia Phillies at Detroit Tigers
- Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
- Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants
- Robbie Ray (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
- Tanner Gordon (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
Athletics at Chicago White Sox
- Sean Burke (White Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays
- Luis Castillo (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances