White Sox vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 10

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Chicago White Sox will face the Athletics in MLB action on Friday.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

White Sox vs Athletics Game Info

Chicago White Sox (47-45) vs. Athletics (41-52)

Date: Friday, July 10, 2026

Friday, July 10, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and NBCS-CA

White Sox vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHW: (-166) | OAK: (+140)

CHW: (-166) | OAK: (+140) Spread: CHW: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146)

CHW: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-128) | Under: (+104)

White Sox vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke (White Sox) - 5-4, 3.56 ERA vs Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 4-3, 7.04 ERA

The White Sox will give the nod to Sean Burke (5-4) against the Athletics and Jacob Lopez (4-3). Burke and his team have a record of 6-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Burke's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Athletics have a 5-5-0 record against the spread in Lopez's starts. The Athletics have a 5-3 record in Lopez's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

White Sox vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (58.8%)

White Sox vs Athletics Moneyline

The White Sox vs Athletics moneyline has the White Sox as a -166 favorite, while the Athletics are a +140 underdog on the road.

White Sox vs Athletics Spread

The White Sox are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The White Sox are +122 to cover, while the Athletics are -146 to cover.

White Sox versus Athletics, on July 10, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

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White Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends

The White Sox have won in six, or 50%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

The White Sox have been named as a favorite of -166 or more just one time this season and came away with a victory in that game.

The White Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 49 of their 89 games with a total this season.

The White Sox have an against the spread mark of 51-38-0 in 89 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have won 44.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (25-31).

The Athletics have a record of 4-9 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer (30.8%).

The Athletics have played in 93 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-47-1).

The Athletics have a 43-50-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.2% of the time).

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is hitting .239 with 17 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 56 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .354 while slugging .477.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 111th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 36th in slugging.

Colson Montgomery leads Chicago in total hits (73) this season while batting .222 with 39 extra-base hits. He's slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Among all qualified, he ranks 130th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Sam Antonacci leads Chicago in OBP (.380) this season, fueled by 73 hits.

Chase Meidroth leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.373) thanks to 22 extra-base hits.

Meidroth has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with three walks.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz has accumulated a team-high OBP (.405) and slugging percentage (.497), while pacing the Athletics in hits (89, while batting .266).

Including all qualified hitters, he is 56th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is third and he is 27th in slugging.

Shea Langeliers' .487 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .263 with an on-base percentage of .331.

He ranks 62nd in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Tyler Soderstrom has 21 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 44 walks while batting .242.

Zack Gelof is hitting .273 with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 14 walks.

White Sox vs Athletics Head to Head

4/19/2026: 7-4 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-4 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/18/2026: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-6 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/17/2026: 9-2 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

9-2 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/27/2025: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/26/2025: 10-3 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

10-3 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/25/2025: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/17/2025: 8-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/16/2025: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/15/2025: 12-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/15/2024: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

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