Astros vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 10

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Houston Astros are up against the Texas Rangers.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Astros vs Rangers Game Info

Houston Astros (46-49) vs. Texas Rangers (47-46)

Date: Friday, July 10, 2026

Friday, July 10, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: CW33 and SCHN

Astros vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-138) | TEX: (+118)

HOU: (-138) | TEX: (+118) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+118) | TEX: +1.5 (-142)

HOU: -1.5 (+118) | TEX: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Astros vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 1-0, 3.38 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Rangers) - 3-1, 3.35 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (1-0) to the mound, while Cal Quantrill (3-1) will take the ball for the Rangers. Brown's team is 4-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Brown starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-1. The Rangers are 1-2-0 ATS in Quantrill's three starts with a set spread. The Rangers have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Quantrill's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Astros vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (56.2%)

Astros vs Rangers Moneyline

Houston is the favorite, -138 on the moneyline, while Texas is a +118 underdog despite being at home.

Astros vs Rangers Spread

The Astros are at the Rangers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Astros are +118 to cover the runline, with the Rangers being -142.

Astros vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for Astros-Rangers on July 10 is 8. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (46.9%) in those games.

Houston has a record of 6-11 when favored by -138 or more this year.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 50 of their 95 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Astros have posted a record of 44-51-0 against the spread this season.

The Rangers have won 45.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (20-24).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Texas has a 6-6 record (winning 50% of its games).

In the 92 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rangers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-42-5).

The Rangers are 45-47-0 against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 105 hits and an OBP of .416, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .614. He's batting .310.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Christian Walker has 18 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 32 walks. He's batting .242 and slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .318.

He is 106th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging in the majors.

Walker enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Isaac Paredes is batting .253 with a .419 slugging percentage and 47 RBI this year.

Paredes has logged a hit or more in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Cam Smith is batting .220 with a .296 OBP and 32 RBI for Houston this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has totaled 97 hits with a .361 on-base percentage and a .450 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Rangers. He's batting .297.

He is 12th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Jung hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Jake Burger is batting .244 with 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 102nd in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Nimmo has 20 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 30 walks while batting .257.

Ezequiel Duran is batting .268 with 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 21 walks.

Astros vs Rangers Head to Head

5/28/2026: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/27/2026: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/26/2026: 10-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/25/2026: 9-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/17/2026: 8-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/16/2026: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-1 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/15/2026: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/17/2025: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/16/2025: 6-5 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/15/2025: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!