Twins vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 10

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Los Angeles Angels.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

Twins vs Angels Game Info

Minnesota Twins (46-48) vs. Los Angeles Angels (37-57)

Date: Friday, July 10, 2026

Friday, July 10, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and ABTV

Twins vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-130) | LAA: (+110)

MIN: (-130) | LAA: (+110) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+155) | LAA: +1.5 (-188)

MIN: -1.5 (+155) | LAA: +1.5 (-188) Total: 9 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Twins vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 4-5, 4.43 ERA vs Grayson Rodriguez (Angels) - 2-2, 8.06 ERA

The Twins will call on Zebby Matthews (4-5) versus the Angels and Grayson Rodriguez (2-2). Matthews and his team are 6-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Matthews starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-2. The Angels have a 3-3-0 record against the spread in Rodriguez's starts. The Angels are 2-3 in Rodriguez's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Twins vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (60.7%)

Twins vs Angels Moneyline

The Twins vs Angels moneyline has Minnesota as a -130 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +110 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Angels Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Twins are +155 to cover, and the Angels are -188.

Twins vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for Twins-Angels on July 10 is 9. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

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Twins vs Angels Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with 18 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 5-6 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over in 56 of their 92 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins are 51-41-0 against the spread in their 92 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline 72 total times this season. They've finished 27-45 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Los Angeles has a 19-35 record (winning only 35.2% of its games).

The Angels have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times this season for a 45-46-2 record against the over/under.

The Angels have put together a 49-44-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.7% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Brooks Lee has an OPS of .731, fueled by an OBP of .305 and a team-best slugging percentage of .426 this season. He has a .249 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 123rd, and he is 73rd in slugging.

Josh Bell has 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 27 walks. He's batting .247 and slugging .425 with an on-base percentage of .306.

He is 92nd in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging in the major leagues.

Kody Clemens has collected 73 base hits, an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Luke Keaschall leads Minnesota with an OBP of .345 this season while batting .255 with 34 walks and 47 runs scored.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has totaled 63 hits with a .388 on-base percentage, leading the Angels in both statistics. He's batting .230 and slugging .471.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 124th, his on-base percentage is ninth, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Zach Neto is batting .234 with 20 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 43 walks. He's slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 118th, his on-base percentage is 84th, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Jo Adell has accumulated a slugging percentage of .407, a team-best for the Angels.

Nolan Schanuel is batting .269 with 16 doubles, six home runs and 25 walks.

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