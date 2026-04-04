Yankees vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

Odds updated as of 6:14 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the New York Yankees taking on the Miami Marlins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Marlins Game Info

New York Yankees (6-1) vs. Miami Marlins (5-2)

Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026

Saturday, April 4, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and Marlins.TV

Yankees vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-196) | MIA: (+164)

NYY: (-196) | MIA: (+164) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+112) | MIA: +1.5 (-134)

NYY: -1.5 (+112) | MIA: +1.5 (-134) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Yankees vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers (Yankees) - 0-0, 2.08 ERA vs Max Meyer (Marlins) - 0-0, 5.40 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Ryan Weathers and the Marlins will counter with Max Meyer. Weathers and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Weathers' team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Meyer has started just one game with a set spread, which the Marlins failed to cover. The Marlins have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Meyer starts this season.

Yankees vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (58.6%)

Yankees vs Marlins Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -196 on the moneyline, while Miami is a +164 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Marlins are +112 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -134.

Yankees vs Marlins Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Yankees-Marlins contest on April 4, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in five of the six contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given New York this season, with a -196 moneyline set for this game.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in two of their seven games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees are 6-1-0 against the spread in their seven games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Miami has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +164 or longer.

The Marlins have played in seven games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-3-0).

The Marlins have collected a 2-5-0 record ATS this season (covering just 28.6% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York with nine hits and an OBP of .500 this season. He has a .409 batting average and a slugging percentage of .864.

He is seventh in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Rice will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last six outings he is hitting .409 with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .280 with a double, a triple and five walks, while slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .400.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 59th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage.

Giancarlo Stanton leads New York in slugging percentage (.600) powered by three extra-base hits.

Trent Grisham is batting .182 with a .357 OBP and three RBI for New York this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Liam Hicks has racked up seven hits, a team-high for the Marlins. He's batting .368 and slugging .895 with an on-base percentage of .435.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 19th, his on-base percentage is 21st, and he is third in slugging.

Owen Caissie is batting .348 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks. He's slugging .696 with an on-base percentage of .385.

His batting average ranks 23rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 48th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Xavier Edwards has accumulated a .444 on-base percentage and a .577 slugging percentage, both team-best averages for the Marlins.

Otto Lopez has a double, a triple, a home run and two walks while batting .280.

Yankees vs Marlins Head to Head

4/3/2026: 8-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/3/2025: 7-3 MIA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-3 MIA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/2/2025: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/1/2025: 13-12 MIA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

13-12 MIA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/10/2024: 5-2 MIA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-2 MIA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 4/9/2024: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 4/8/2024: 7-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/13/2023: 8-7 MIA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-7 MIA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/12/2023: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/11/2023: 9-4 NYY (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

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