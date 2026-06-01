2026 NBA Finals Preview: New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs - Odds, History & Picks

The 2026 NBA Finals is a rematch 27 years in the making. The New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs last met in the 1999 NBA Finals, when Tim Duncan and David Robinson dispatched an eighth-seeded Knicks team in five games. Now it is 2026, the franchise that built the greatest dynasty of the 21st century is back with the most extraordinary young talent in basketball, and New York is returning to the Finals for the first time in that span with an entirely different kind of team and a city ready to explode. Game 1 tips off Wednesday, June 3 in San Antonio. Here is everything you need to know about how both franchises got here, the key matchups that will decide the series, and who has the better chance to lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

New York Knicks: Road to the 2026 Finals

The New York Knicks have one of the most storied and star-crossed histories in American professional sports. The franchise was founded in 1946 and made the playoffs 47 times in its history, but championship glory has been elusive for over half a century. Their two titles, won in 1970 behind Willis Reed and Walt Frazier, and in 1973 with the same core group, remain the only banners that hang in Madison Square Garden. Reed's legendary limping entrance for Game 7 of the 1970 Finals against the Lakers is one of the most iconic moments in sports history, galvanizing a team that won the most meaningful game in franchise history.

The Knicks returned to the Finals three more times in the modern era but never won again. Patrick Ewing led them to a heartbreaking seven-game loss to the Houston Rockets in 1994. In 1999, the team made history as the lowest seed to ever reach the Finals, an eighth-seeded squad that ran through the East on pure grit before being dispatched by Tim Duncan and the Spurs in five games. That loss began a 27-year drought from the Finals, until now.

2026 Knicks Playoff Path R1: def. Atlanta Hawks, 4-2 R2: def. Philadelphia 76ers, 4-0 ECF: def. Cleveland Cavaliers, 4-0 Record: 11-2, then 11-game win streak

The 2026 Knicks are a testament to what sustained organizational patience and the emergence of Jalen Brunson as a genuine franchise cornerstone can accomplish. After dropping two of their first three playoff games, New York has run off 11 consecutive wins, the longest active winning streak in the league. They are the first team in the shot clock era to shoot 40 percent from three (40.0%) while simultaneously holding opponents to 30.5% from beyond the arc. Brunson averaged 26.9 points and 6.6 assists in 36.1 minutes across the postseason. Karl-Anthony Towns has been dominant in the paint. The Knicks enter the Finals having swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals and having had 10 full days off before Game 1.

Knicks NBA Finals History Year Opponent Result Series 1951 Rochester Royals Loss 4-3 1952 Minneapolis Lakers Loss 3-1 1953 Minneapolis Lakers Loss 4-1 1970 Los Angeles Lakers Win 🏆 4-3 1972 Los Angeles Lakers Loss 4-1 1973 Los Angeles Lakers Win 🏆 4-1 1994 Houston Rockets Loss 4-3 1999 San Antonio Spurs Loss 4-1 2026 San Antonio Spurs TBD Starts June 3

San Antonio Spurs: The Dynasty Returns

The San Antonio Spurs are the gold standard of NBA franchise management. With five championships, won in 1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, and 2014, the Spurs built the most sustained winning dynasty of the 21st century, going 1,072-438 across the 19-year Tim Duncan era for a .710 winning percentage that is the best stretch by any franchise across any of the four major North American sports over a comparable time period. Duncan, David Robinson, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker, Kawhi Leonard, and Gregg Popovich formed the backbone of a franchise that never finished below .500 and made the playoffs in 22 consecutive seasons.

The post-Duncan era saw the Spurs endure a deliberate rebuild. They selected Victor Wembanyama with the first overall pick in the 2023 Draft, and the rest has been history accelerated. Wembanyama won Rookie of the Year in 2024, became the youngest Defensive Player of the Year in NBA history in 2026, and just won the Western Conference Finals MVP after carrying the Spurs past the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games. A Finals win this year would mark the beginning of what many observers are already calling the next great NBA dynasty.

2026 Spurs Playoff Path R1: def. Portland Trailblazers R2: def. Minnesota Timberwolves WCF: def. OKC Thunder, 4-3 (G7) WCF MVP: Wembanyama

Spurs NBA Finals History Year Opponent Result MVP 1999 New York Knicks Win 🏆 Tim Duncan 2003 New Jersey Nets Win 🏆 Tim Duncan 2005 Detroit Pistons Win 🏆 Tim Duncan 2007 Cleveland Cavaliers Win 🏆 Tony Parker 2013 Miami Heat Loss LeBron James 2014 Miami Heat Win 🏆 Kawhi Leonard 2026 New York Knicks TBD Starts June 3

Key Series Matchups

Matchup 1 Jalen Brunson vs. Stephon Castle Jalen Brunson is the engine of everything the Knicks do. He averaged 26.9 points and 6.6 assists in the playoffs, using an unrelenting post-up and pull-up game to manufacture offense in every environment. Stephon Castle, San Antonio's sophomore standout, has emerged as the Spurs' most reliable perimeter defender and second scorer. His length disrupts Brunson's preferred angles, but Brunson's combination of footwork and patience makes him extremely difficult to contain over a seven-game series. The point guard battle is the series' defining individual matchup after the Wembanyama-Towns battle in the frontcourt.

Matchup 2 Wembanyama vs. Karl-Anthony Towns Victor Wembanyama is the most consequential two-way player in basketball. As the 2026 Defensive Player of the Year and the WCF MVP, Wembanyama can simultaneously protect the rim for the Spurs and create matchup nightmares with his face-up shooting from 25-plus feet. He averaged 32.3 points per game in San Antonio's three WCF wins. Karl-Anthony Towns gives the Knicks a genuine offensive weapon to counter him, but defending Wembanyama one-on-one is virtually impossible. Towns' ability to draw Wembanyama away from the rim with his jumper will be New York's most important tactical adjustment. If Wembanyama can dominate this matchup, San Antonio wins the series. It is genuinely that simple.

Matchup 3 Three-Point Battle: Knicks' Shooting vs. Spurs' Defense The Knicks have shot 40.0 percent from beyond the arc in the 2026 playoffs, the best mark in the NBA. They have simultaneously held opponents to 30.5% from three, also the best in the league. The Spurs ranked third in defensive efficiency during the regular season, but conceded more points per possession to the Knicks than any other opponent this postseason. Whether San Antonio's defense can disrupt New York's perimeter rhythm is a central question for the entire series.

Who Has the Better Chance to Win?

The honest answer is that the Spurs have meaningful structural advantages, but the Knicks are not underdogs to be dismissed. San Antonio's -205 series price implies roughly a 68 percent probability of winning, and those odds are defensible. Wembanyama is operating at a level no opponent has solved across a full series this postseason, and the Spurs have home court advantage as the higher seed. San Antonio won two of the three regular-season meetings between these clubs, with the Knicks winning the other.

But the Knicks' case is not trivial. They enter with 10 full days of rest to San Antonio's three, a fatigue edge that is real and measurable. New York won 11 straight games heading into the Finals while the Spurs were locked in a brutal seven-game war with the Oklahoma City Thunder that featured multiple emotional swings, a decisive Game 7 on the road, and significant minutes logged by their entire rotation. The question of whether San Antonio has a hangover from that series, emotionally and physically, is legitimate.

Jalen Brunson is one of the best values in Finals MVP markets. If the Knicks win, he will almost certainly be the reason, and his 29.8 percent usage rate with a top scorer's path to the award is compelling at his current odds. A Knicks victory would deliver New York its first championship in 53 years and require defeating one of the most talented players in basketball history in his prime. That is the difficulty of the task and the magnitude of what winning would mean for the franchise.

The Spurs are the right side of the series bet at -205, Wembanyama's talent level gives San Antonio a ceiling that no team in the league can match. But the Knicks at +164 are the value play on an underdog that enters with elite three-point shooting, genuine rest advantages, and a star in Jalen Brunson who has proven he can carry a team through a full postseason run. Whoever wins will do so by winning the frontcourt battle, and that battle runs entirely through Victor Wembanyama. For the latest odds and all NBA Finals markets, visit FanDuel Sportsbook.