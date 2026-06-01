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2026 NBA Finals Preview: New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs - Odds, History & Picks

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2026 NBA Finals Preview: New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs - Odds, History & Picks
2026 NBA Finals Preview: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs, Odds, Picks & Predictions | FanDuel Research
2026 NBA Finals Game 1 · Wednesday June 3
Eastern Conference Champions
New York
+164 to Win Series
11-Game Playoff Win Streak
vs
NBA Finals
Western Conference Champions
San Antonio
-205 to Win Series
WCF MVP: Wembanyama
Game 1 Spread
SAS -4.5
Total
218.5
Spurs ML
-196
Knicks ML
+164
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The 2026 NBA Finals is a rematch 27 years in the making. The New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs last met in the 1999 NBA Finals, when Tim Duncan and David Robinson dispatched an eighth-seeded Knicks team in five games. Now it is 2026, the franchise that built the greatest dynasty of the 21st century is back with the most extraordinary young talent in basketball, and New York is returning to the Finals for the first time in that span with an entirely different kind of team and a city ready to explode.

Game 1 tips off Wednesday, June 3 in San Antonio. Here is everything you need to know about how both franchises got here, the key matchups that will decide the series, and who has the better chance to lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

New York Knicks: Road to the 2026 Finals

The New York Knicks have one of the most storied and star-crossed histories in American professional sports. The franchise was founded in 1946 and made the playoffs 47 times in its history, but championship glory has been elusive for over half a century. Their two titles, won in 1970 behind Willis Reed and Walt Frazier, and in 1973 with the same core group, remain the only banners that hang in Madison Square Garden. Reed's legendary limping entrance for Game 7 of the 1970 Finals against the Lakers is one of the most iconic moments in sports history, galvanizing a team that won the most meaningful game in franchise history.

The Knicks returned to the Finals three more times in the modern era but never won again. Patrick Ewing led them to a heartbreaking seven-game loss to the Houston Rockets in 1994. In 1999, the team made history as the lowest seed to ever reach the Finals, an eighth-seeded squad that ran through the East on pure grit before being dispatched by Tim Duncan and the Spurs in five games. That loss began a 27-year drought from the Finals, until now.

2026 Knicks Playoff Path
R1: def. Atlanta Hawks, 4-2
R2: def. Philadelphia 76ers, 4-0
ECF: def. Cleveland Cavaliers, 4-0
Record: 11-2, then 11-game win streak

The 2026 Knicks are a testament to what sustained organizational patience and the emergence of Jalen Brunson as a genuine franchise cornerstone can accomplish. After dropping two of their first three playoff games, New York has run off 11 consecutive wins, the longest active winning streak in the league. They are the first team in the shot clock era to shoot 40 percent from three (40.0%) while simultaneously holding opponents to 30.5% from beyond the arc. Brunson averaged 26.9 points and 6.6 assists in 36.1 minutes across the postseason. Karl-Anthony Towns has been dominant in the paint. The Knicks enter the Finals having swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals and having had 10 full days off before Game 1.

Knicks NBA Finals History
Year Opponent Result Series
1951 Rochester Royals Loss 4-3
1952 Minneapolis Lakers Loss 3-1
1953 Minneapolis Lakers Loss 4-1
1970 Los Angeles Lakers Win 🏆 4-3
1972 Los Angeles Lakers Loss 4-1
1973 Los Angeles Lakers Win 🏆 4-1
1994 Houston Rockets Loss 4-3
1999 San Antonio Spurs Loss 4-1
2026 San Antonio Spurs TBD Starts June 3

San Antonio Spurs: The Dynasty Returns

The San Antonio Spurs are the gold standard of NBA franchise management. With five championships, won in 1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, and 2014, the Spurs built the most sustained winning dynasty of the 21st century, going 1,072-438 across the 19-year Tim Duncan era for a .710 winning percentage that is the best stretch by any franchise across any of the four major North American sports over a comparable time period. Duncan, David Robinson, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker, Kawhi Leonard, and Gregg Popovich formed the backbone of a franchise that never finished below .500 and made the playoffs in 22 consecutive seasons.

The post-Duncan era saw the Spurs endure a deliberate rebuild. They selected Victor Wembanyama with the first overall pick in the 2023 Draft, and the rest has been history accelerated. Wembanyama won Rookie of the Year in 2024, became the youngest Defensive Player of the Year in NBA history in 2026, and just won the Western Conference Finals MVP after carrying the Spurs past the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games. A Finals win this year would mark the beginning of what many observers are already calling the next great NBA dynasty.

2026 Spurs Playoff Path
R1: def. Portland Trailblazers
R2: def. Minnesota Timberwolves
WCF: def. OKC Thunder, 4-3 (G7)
WCF MVP: Wembanyama
Spurs NBA Finals History
Year Opponent Result MVP
1999 New York Knicks Win 🏆 Tim Duncan
2003 New Jersey Nets Win 🏆 Tim Duncan
2005 Detroit Pistons Win 🏆 Tim Duncan
2007 Cleveland Cavaliers Win 🏆 Tony Parker
2013 Miami Heat Loss LeBron James
2014 Miami Heat Win 🏆 Kawhi Leonard
2026 New York Knicks TBD Starts June 3

Key Series Matchups

Jalen Brunson is the engine of everything the Knicks do. He averaged 26.9 points and 6.6 assists in the playoffs, using an unrelenting post-up and pull-up game to manufacture offense in every environment. Stephon Castle, San Antonio's sophomore standout, has emerged as the Spurs' most reliable perimeter defender and second scorer. His length disrupts Brunson's preferred angles, but Brunson's combination of footwork and patience makes him extremely difficult to contain over a seven-game series. The point guard battle is the series' defining individual matchup after the Wembanyama-Towns battle in the frontcourt.

Victor Wembanyama is the most consequential two-way player in basketball. As the 2026 Defensive Player of the Year and the WCF MVP, Wembanyama can simultaneously protect the rim for the Spurs and create matchup nightmares with his face-up shooting from 25-plus feet. He averaged 32.3 points per game in San Antonio's three WCF wins. Karl-Anthony Towns gives the Knicks a genuine offensive weapon to counter him, but defending Wembanyama one-on-one is virtually impossible. Towns' ability to draw Wembanyama away from the rim with his jumper will be New York's most important tactical adjustment. If Wembanyama can dominate this matchup, San Antonio wins the series. It is genuinely that simple.

Matchup 3 Three-Point Battle: Knicks' Shooting vs. Spurs' Defense

The Knicks have shot 40.0 percent from beyond the arc in the 2026 playoffs, the best mark in the NBA. They have simultaneously held opponents to 30.5% from three, also the best in the league. The Spurs ranked third in defensive efficiency during the regular season, but conceded more points per possession to the Knicks than any other opponent this postseason. Whether San Antonio's defense can disrupt New York's perimeter rhythm is a central question for the entire series.

Who Has the Better Chance to Win?

The honest answer is that the Spurs have meaningful structural advantages, but the Knicks are not underdogs to be dismissed. San Antonio's -205 series price implies roughly a 68 percent probability of winning, and those odds are defensible. Wembanyama is operating at a level no opponent has solved across a full series this postseason, and the Spurs have home court advantage as the higher seed. San Antonio won two of the three regular-season meetings between these clubs, with the Knicks winning the other.

But the Knicks' case is not trivial. They enter with 10 full days of rest to San Antonio's three, a fatigue edge that is real and measurable. New York won 11 straight games heading into the Finals while the Spurs were locked in a brutal seven-game war with the Oklahoma City Thunder that featured multiple emotional swings, a decisive Game 7 on the road, and significant minutes logged by their entire rotation. The question of whether San Antonio has a hangover from that series, emotionally and physically, is legitimate.

Jalen Brunson is one of the best values in Finals MVP markets. If the Knicks win, he will almost certainly be the reason, and his 29.8 percent usage rate with a top scorer's path to the award is compelling at his current odds. A Knicks victory would deliver New York its first championship in 53 years and require defeating one of the most talented players in basketball history in his prime. That is the difficulty of the task and the magnitude of what winning would mean for the franchise.

Series Prediction
4
Games Won
Spurs in 6
2
Games Won
Series Bet
Spurs -205
Finals MVP

The Spurs are the right side of the series bet at -205, Wembanyama's talent level gives San Antonio a ceiling that no team in the league can match. But the Knicks at +164 are the value play on an underdog that enters with elite three-point shooting, genuine rest advantages, and a star in Jalen Brunson who has proven he can carry a team through a full postseason run. Whoever wins will do so by winning the frontcourt battle, and that battle runs entirely through Victor Wembanyama. For the latest odds and all NBA Finals markets, visit FanDuel Sportsbook.

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Frequently Asked Questions: 2026 NBA Finals - Knicks vs Spurs

Who is favored to win the 2026 NBA Finals between the Knicks and Spurs?

The San Antonio Spurs are favored to win the 2026 NBA Finals at -205 on the series moneyline. The New York Knicks are priced as underdogs at +164 to win the series. San Antonio holds home-court advantage as the higher seed and Victor Wembanyama won the Western Conference Finals MVP after leading the Spurs past the Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games. The Knicks enter having won 11 consecutive playoff games, including a sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals. For the latest series odds and Game 1 lines, visit FanDuel Sportsbook.

What is Victor Wembanyama's impact on the 2026 NBA Finals against the Knicks?

Victor Wembanyama is the central figure in this series and arguably the most decisive factor in who wins the championship. The 2026 Defensive Player of the Year and Western Conference Finals MVP averaged 32.3 points per game in the Spurs' three wins over Oklahoma City and brings a two-way profile, elite rim protection combined with face-up shooting from beyond 25 feet, that no player on the New York Knicks roster can fully counter. The key matchup is Karl-Anthony Towns attempting to draw Wembanyama away from the rim with his jumper, opening the lane for Jalen Brunson drives and pull-ups. When Wembanyama outscored SGA in the Western Conference Finals, the San Antonio Spurs won every game. That same principle applies against New York.

What is the playoff history between the Knicks and Spurs and when did they last meet in the NBA Finals?

The New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs last met in the 1999 NBA Finals, when San Antonio defeated New York 4-1 to win their first championship. Tim Duncan averaged 27.4 points and 14 rebounds in that series and was named Finals MVP. The Knicks entered that series as an eighth seed, the lowest seed to ever reach the Finals at the time. The 2026 matchup is a rematch 27 years in the making. The Spurs have won five championships in total (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014) and are back in the Finals for a sixth appearance. The Knicks have won two championships, both against the Los Angeles Lakers in 1970 and 1973. This is New York's first Finals appearance since 1999. For Game 1 odds, lines, and series markets, visit FanDuel Sportsbook.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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