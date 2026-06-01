MLB Strikeout Props Today: 3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Monday, June , 2026

Monday's nine-game MLB card opens June with three compelling strikeout prop matchups built around a mix of one elite stopper at his peak, one proven strikeout arm returning from injury in a debut start, and one of the most dominant young pitchers in baseball facing one of the worst offenses in the league. Below is a full step-by-step breakdown of the three best MLB strikeout prop bets for June 1, using pitcher trends, opposing lineup analysis and the latest MLB odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Featured Matchups: June 1, 2026

Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays - 6:40 PM ET: Ty Madden vs. Griffin Jax

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Angels - 9:38 PM ET: Kyle Freeland vs. Jose Soriano

Kansas City Royals at Cincinnati Reds - 7:10 PM ET: Luinder Avila vs. Chase Burns

Pick 1: Jose Soriano Over 6.5 Strikeouts - COL @ LAA, 9:38 PM ET

Jose Soriano - Strikeouts Jose Soriano Over Jun 2 1:39am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step 1: The Pitcher

Jose Soriano has been one of the great individual pitching stories of the 2026 season. The 27-year-old Los Angeles Angels right-hander entered Monday's start 6-4 with a 2.65 ERA, a 1.15 WHIP, and 78 strikeouts in 71.1 innings, eighth in all of Major League Baseball in punchouts and eleventh in ERA among qualified starters. He was named AL Pitcher of the Month for March/April after posting a 0.84 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 42.2 innings across his first six starts, a run of dominance that put his name in early Cy Young conversations.

May was a more difficult month for Soriano, as he walked 15 batters in 28.2 innings across five starts and went 1-3 with a 5.34 ERA. The walks have been the recurring concern with Soriano all season, his walk rate of 31 in 71.1 innings is the primary driver of his ERA creep, but his swing-and-miss profile has never wavered. Soriano's average fastball sits at 98.3 mph and generates elite whiff rates regardless of his command fluctuations, and his ground-ball-heavy approach (65.3 percent GB rate in 2025) means when he's executing, he's getting hitters out on the ground or fanning them entirely.

Step 2: The Matchup

Soriano faces the Colorado Rockies at Angel Stadium on Monday. Colorado is 22-38 overall and arrived at this series off an embarrassing 19-6 home loss to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday in which they allowed 25 hits. The Rockies rank among the worst offenses in baseball this season, and their starting pitcher Kyle Freeland enters at 1-6 with an 8.08 ERA, confirming this is one of the weakest teams on the board.

This will be Soriano's first career start against Colorado. In his only previous appearance against the Rockies (a 2023 relief outing), he allowed one unearned run, one hit, and one walk while striking out four in two innings. Against a lineup that struggles against power right-handers and ranks in the bottom tier of contact quality, Soriano's fastball-heavy approach is perfectly constructed to rack up strikeouts.

Step 3: The Line and Value

The 6.5 line accounts for Soriano's May walk issues, which can shorten his outings if his command deserts him early. In his dominant April stretch, he averaged 8.2 strikeouts per start across six outings. Even in his rougher May stretch, he averaged 5.6 strikeouts per start and generated 19 whiffs in a single outing against the White Sox despite walking three. Against a Rockies offense that is statistically among the most swing-and-miss susceptible lineups in the NL, the 6.5 threshold is accessible even in an imperfect Soriano start.

Pick 2: Chase Burns Over 6.5 Strikeouts - KC @ CIN, 7:10 PM ET

Step 1: The Pitcher

Chase Burns enters Monday at 7-1 with a 1.96 ERA, an xERA of 2.88, a 0.96 WHIP, and 72 strikeouts in 64.1 innings across 11 starts. The 23-year-old Cincinnati Reds right-hander has been the most dominant young arm in the National League since the calendar turned to May. He delivered quality starts in all four of his May outings, going 0.72 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, and 25:6 K:BB over 25 innings that month.

His arsenal centers on two primary pitches: a mid-to-upper-90s four-seam fastball and a slider that opponents are batting just .133 against in 2026 while whiffing on 47 percent of their swings. Opponents generate just an 88.9 mph average exit velocity and an 8.7 percent barrel rate against him — elite contact suppression metrics that reflect genuine swing-and-miss dominance rather than just soft contact. Burns averages 6.5 strikeouts per game across all 11 starts, and his FanDuel-confirmed strikeout prop data shows that average is a floor, not a ceiling, in favorable matchups.

Step 2: The Matchup

Burns faces the Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park. Kansas City is 22-37 on the season, riding a six-game losing streak, and struck out 12 times in their most recent game. The Royals rank 26th in the league in on-base percentage (.309) and have a 4.54 ERA rotation ERA that tells the story of a team struggling on both sides of the ball. Bobby Witt Jr. is Kansas City's most dangerous offensive weapon, but he is the type of contact hitter who will put balls in play against Burns rather than swinging and missing. The rest of the Royals lineup, Maikel Garcia, Salvador Perez, Vinnie Pasquantino, does not represent the kind of swing-and-miss threat that would limit Burns' strikeout volume.

This is Avila's first career appearance against Cincinnati. The Reds will see a pitcher they have zero familiarity with, but for Burns' strikeout prop, the relevant factor is who Burns faces — and the Royals are one of the most strikeout-susceptible lineups on the Monday slate.

Step 3: The Line and Value

Burns is averaging exactly 6.5 strikeouts per game across his 11 starts, which means the market is essentially pricing this as a coin flip. But Burns has cleared the 6.5 line in three consecutive starts and owns a K/9 of 10.08 in 2026. Against one of the worst offenses in baseball riding a six-game losing streak, the over is the play.

Pick 3: Griffin Jax Over 4.5 Strikeouts - DET @ TB, 6:40 PM ET

Step 1: The Pitcher

Griffin Jax opened the 2026 season as Tampa Bay's closer, struggled badly in that role (coughing up eight runs and blowing both save chances across his first five innings), and was subsequently moved to the starting rotation in late April. Since the role change, Jax has been outstanding, posting a 1.71 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and 17:8 K:BB across 21 innings in three starts. He exited his most recent outing against Baltimore after a comebacker struck him in the back in the second inning, but he is confirmed as Tampa Bay's scheduled starter for Monday's series opener against Detroit.

Jax's stuff in the rotation has been genuinely compelling. His sweeper generated a 46.5 percent whiff rate in 2025, best in the league for that pitch type and his 92.3 mph changeup matched that whiff rate. As a starter, he has the ability to sequence through hitters multiple times, where his sweeper and changeup combination works most effectively. His 7.3 K/9 rate in starting appearances this season reflects a pitcher generating swing-and-miss at a consistent clip across early outings.

Step 2: The Matchup

Jax faces the Detroit Tigers at Tropicana Field. Detroit enters at a competitive level in the AL Central, led by starting pitching that has been among the best in the league. However, Ty Madden, making his return from a right forearm contusion on the IL and his first start of the 2026 season, is the Tigers' starter on Monday, which means this game is likely to be a pitcher's duel. Jax pitching at Tropicana Field is a relevant factor: the indoor environment eliminates wind and weather variables, and the stadium's neutral-to-slightly-suppressive environment is consistent regardless of time of day or season.

The Tigers lineup is a quality offensive group, but Jax's sweeper and changeup profile is suited to generating whiffs against the type of contact hitters Detroit deploys. Their lineup relies on putting balls in play rather than elevating for power, and hitters with that approach are most vulnerable to spin-heavy secondary offerings like Jax's sweeper.

Step 3: The Line and Value

The 4.5 strikeout line on Jax at -138 is appropriate for a pitcher in only his fourth start of the season. In his three starts since moving to the rotation, Jax has posted strikeout totals of 6, 6, and 5. He has cleared 4.5 in all three outings despite his abbreviated last start due to the comebacker. Even accounting for the uncertainty of his back status following that exit, Jax's strikeout floor in this rotation role has been comfortably above 4.5 per start. The Over is the play.

Strikeout Prop Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What is a strikeout prop bet?

A strikeout prop bet is a wager on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher will record in a given game. FanDuel Sportsbook will set an over/under line — for example, 6.5 strikeouts — and you bet whether the pitcher will go over or under that number.

How do strikeout prop bets work?

Sportsbooks post a strikeout total for a starting pitcher before each game. You pick either the over (more strikeouts than the line) or the under (fewer strikeouts than the line). The bet is typically settled on the pitcher's official strikeouts recorded, regardless of how long he stays in the game.

What stats should I look at for strikeout prop bets?

The most important stats to research are the pitcher's strikeouts per nine innings (K/9), strikeout rate (K%), swinging strike rate (SwStr%), pitch counts and recent strikeout totals over his last several starts. You should also look at the opposing lineup's strikeout rate, as some teams swing and miss more than others.

What is swinging strike rate and why does it matter?

Swinging strike rate (SwStr%) measures how often a pitcher generates swings and misses on all pitches thrown. It is one of the strongest predictors of strikeout performance.

Can I parlay strikeout props?

Yes, FanDuel allows you to combine strikeout props with other player props or game markets into a parlay.

Which strikeout props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.