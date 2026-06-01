Mariners vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 1

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the Seattle Mariners playing the New York Mets.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mariners vs Mets Game Info

Seattle Mariners (31-29) vs. New York Mets (26-33)

Date: Monday, June 1, 2026

Monday, June 1, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and SNY

Mariners vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-130) | NYM: (+110)

SEA: (-130) | NYM: (+110) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+172) | NYM: +1.5 (-210)

SEA: -1.5 (+172) | NYM: +1.5 (-210) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Mariners vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 4-2, 2.78 ERA vs Austin Warren (Mets) - 1-1, 1.40 ERA

The probable starters are Emerson Hancock (4-2) for the Mariners and Austin Warren (1-1) for the Mets. Hancock's team is 4-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Hancock's team has won 55.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-4). Warren did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Mariners vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (56.5%)

Mariners vs Mets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mariners-Mets, Seattle is the favorite at -130, and New York is +110 playing on the road.

Mariners vs Mets Spread

The Mets are +1.5 on the run line against the Mariners. The Mets are -210 to cover, and the Mariners are +172.

Mariners vs Mets Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Mariners-Mets on June 1, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Mets Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 29 wins in the 55 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Seattle has a record of 24-19 when favored by -130 or more this year.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 27 of their 60 opportunities.

The Mariners have an against the spread mark of 23-37-0 in 60 games with a line this season.

The Mets have won three of the 15 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (20%).

New York has played in six games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer without a win.

The Mets have had an over/under set by bookmakers 59 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 25 of those games (25-29-5).

The Mets have put together a 24-35-0 record against the spread this season (covering 40.7% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle with an OBP of .373, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .452. He's batting .290 on the season.

He ranks 24th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with 64 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .465. He's batting .263 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Among qualified hitters, he is 59th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor has collected 56 base hits, an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .344 this season.

J.P. Crawford is batting .220 with a .344 OBP and 22 RBI for Seattle this season.

Crawford takes a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .250 with three home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto is hitting .305 with four doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .597 with an on-base percentage of .397.

Soto hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with three home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Bo Bichette is slugging .308 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .219 with an on-base percentage of .275.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 129th in batting average, 147th in on-base percentage and 152nd in slugging percentage.

Carson Benge has put up a team-high .318 on-base percentage.

Marcus Semien is hitting .226 with eight doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.

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