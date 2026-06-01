Home Run Predictions Today: 3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Monday, June 1, 2026

Why Junior Caminero at +340?

Junior Caminero enters Monday having already launched 14 home runs in 2026. That puts the 22-year-old Rays third baseman squarely on pace to challenge , if not surpass , the 45-homer, 110-RBI campaign he put together in 2025 that made him a first-time All-Star. His underlying power metrics are as good as any hitter in the American League: a 92.7 mph average exit velocity, a 12.3 percent barrel rate, and a 48 percent hard hit rate that ranks among the top handful of third basemen in baseball per Baseball Savant's 2026 data.

Caminero has been particularly productive at Tropicana Field this season , four of his 14 home runs have come at home , and is described by multiple analysts as "squaring up the ball beautifully" in recent weeks after a slow start to the season. His at-home 2026 line of .261 with four home runs across just 12 games at Tropicana Field reflects a power rate that is tracking well above his full-season average.

Opposing Pitcher: Ty Madden (DET) Madden is activated off the IL for his first start of the 2026 season after missing over two weeks with a right forearm contusion. He posted a 2.38 ERA in relief appearances before the injury, but starting for the first time this year while returning from injury typically involves some first-outing rustiness. Madden leans heavily on a fastball-sinker combination , exactly the pitch mix that Caminero's quick bat speed and pull-side power profile targets. Any mistake over the inner half with the fastball against Caminero is a ball that gets launched.

The +340 price respects Madden's strong overall metrics, but underweights the matchup specifics: a young power hitter on his home turf, squaring up the ball well, against a pitcher making his first start of the season returning from injury. That context shifts the probability meaningfully in Caminero's favor. Check the latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.