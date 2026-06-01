Home Run Predictions Today: 3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Monday, June 1, 2026 | FanDuel Research
Monday's MLB slate delivers three power matchups that jump off the board. A former 45-homer slugger taking on a pitcher who has already surrendered 12 long balls this season. The hottest bat in Cincinnati facing a shaky rookie starter at one of baseball's most homer-friendly parks. And a three-time MVP back at home against a left-hander sporting an 8.08 ERA. Here are the best MLB home run prop bets for June 1, with odds and full analysis from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Today's MLB home run odds live at FanDuel SportsbookBet Now →
1
Pick 1 · Detroit Tigers @ Tampa Bay Rays · 6:40 PM ET
Tampa Bay Rays · 3B
Junior Caminero
To Hit a Home Run · vs. Ty Madden (DET)
FanDuel Odds
+340
14
2026 HRs
92.7
Avg EV mph
12.3%
Barrel %
48%
Hard Hit %
Why Junior Caminero at +340?
Junior Caminero enters Monday having already launched 14 home runs in 2026. That puts the 22-year-old Rays third baseman squarely on pace to challenge , if not surpass , the 45-homer, 110-RBI campaign he put together in 2025 that made him a first-time All-Star. His underlying power metrics are as good as any hitter in the American League: a 92.7 mph average exit velocity, a 12.3 percent barrel rate, and a 48 percent hard hit rate that ranks among the top handful of third basemen in baseball per Baseball Savant's 2026 data.
Caminero has been particularly productive at Tropicana Field this season , four of his 14 home runs have come at home , and is described by multiple analysts as "squaring up the ball beautifully" in recent weeks after a slow start to the season. His at-home 2026 line of .261 with four home runs across just 12 games at Tropicana Field reflects a power rate that is tracking well above his full-season average.
Opposing Pitcher: Ty Madden (DET)
Madden is activated off the IL for his first start of the 2026 season after missing over two weeks with a right forearm contusion. He posted a 2.38 ERA in relief appearances before the injury, but starting for the first time this year while returning from injury typically involves some first-outing rustiness. Madden leans heavily on a fastball-sinker combination , exactly the pitch mix that Caminero's quick bat speed and pull-side power profile targets. Any mistake over the inner half with the fastball against Caminero is a ball that gets launched.
The +340 price respects Madden's strong overall metrics, but underweights the matchup specifics: a young power hitter on his home turf, squaring up the ball well, against a pitcher making his first start of the season returning from injury. That context shifts the probability meaningfully in Caminero's favor. Check the latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Junior Caminero · To Hit a Home Run · +340Bet Now →
2
Pick 2 · Kansas City Royals @ Cincinnati Reds · 7:10 PM ET
Cincinnati Reds · LF/DH
JJ Bleday
To Hit a Home Run · vs. Luinder Avila (KC)
FanDuel Odds
+275
9
2026 HRs
.303
AVG (Last 7)
.642
SLG
1.18
GABP HR Factor
Why JJ Bleday at +275?
JJ Bleday's 2026 campaign has been the best of his career, and his current form is nothing short of scorching. The 28-year-old Cincinnati Reds outfielder is slashing .303/.398/.642 with nine home runs in 128 plate appearances on the season, and his last seven days show a staggering 1.356 OPS. He has hit safely in the majority of his recent games and has recorded home runs in two of his last five contests. His slugging percentage of .642 puts him among the top outfielders in the NL, and his natural lift-and-pull swing plane is ideally suited to the dimensions of Great American Ball Park.
GABP carries a 1.18 home run park factor , one of the highest in Major League Baseball , and Monday's evening temperature in Cincinnati sets up as warm and humid, conditions that keep the ball carrying through the air. Bleday also crushes right-handed pitching, posting a 1.069 OPS against right-handers in 2026. He is left-handed, which means he pulls pitches from righties into GABP's short right field porch.
Opposing Pitcher: Luinder Avila (KC)
Avila is 0-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 1.83 WHIP on the season and is joining the Royals' rotation after mainly working in a bullpen role through 10 appearances. He has made only one MLB start (April 4 vs. Milwaukee, yielding five runs on eight hits across three innings). Against left-handed batters, Avila's erratic strike zone and below-average command of his slider present a significant risk of landing a pitch belt-high over the inner half , exactly where Bleday generates his pull-side power. Avila has allowed 20 strikeouts in limited innings but has also allowed opponents to hit the ball hard when he misses in the zone.
The +275 line implies roughly a 27 percent probability. A left-handed bat with a 1.069 OPS versus right-handed pitching, hitting in GABP's top-tier home run environment against a pitcher with a 5.06 ERA and an erratic command profile, in the hottest stretch of his career, is a spot where the market is offering real value. Browse the complete odds menu at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Pick 3 · Colorado Rockies @ Los Angeles Angels · 9:38 PM ET
Los Angeles Angels · CF
Mike Trout
To Hit a Home Run · vs. Kyle Freeland (COL)
FanDuel Odds
+330
14
2026 HRs
12
Freeland HRs Allowed
8.08
Freeland ERA
.614
Freeland SLG vs RHB
Why Mike Trout at +330?
Mike Trout at home against a left-handed starter with an 8.08 ERA is as straightforward a home run prop setup as the 2026 season has produced. The three-time AL MVP has already reached 14 home runs in 2026 and is returning to Angel Stadium after a six-game road trip , he is historically one of baseball's most lethal home hitters, and Angel Stadium's warm June nights keep the ball carrying well at the plate.
Trout is a menace against left-handed pitching. His bat speed against elevated fastballs and his ability to track breaking balls from southpaws has defined his career, and Kyle Freeland represents one of the most favorable left-handed pitching matchups Trout will see all season. Trout generates power to all fields against left-handers but specifically targets sinkers and cutters that are left over the inside half of the plate , Freeland's primary offerings.
Freeland has been one of the most home run-susceptible starters in baseball in 2026, allowing 12 home runs across his first 10 starts. Five of those came across his last two starts alone, with 10 total coming in his last 21.2 innings pitched. Right-handed hitters have slugged .614 against him this season. His road ERA sits at 8.10 with seven home runs in 23.1 innings away from Coors Field, meaning he does not benefit from the Rockies' pitcher-unfriendly home park when he travels. The Rockies' bullpen has also allowed 34 home runs on the year , tied for fourth most in MLB , adding further risk if Freeland exits early. Trout against this pitching profile at home is one of the clearest home run spots on the entire Monday slate.
At +330, the market is pricing in risk based on Freeland's overall struggles , but the specific right-on-left power matchup, Angel Stadium's favorable home run conditions, and Trout's elite track record against southpaws in this ballpark make this price generous. Visit FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest lines before first pitch at 9:38 PM ET.
All three picks are built on the same formula: elite or in-form power bats against pitchers with clear and documented vulnerabilities in settings , two of the three at their home ballparks , that amplify the home run potential. Caminero and Trout both bring premium power metrics against pitchers in their worst stretches. Bleday is in the hottest form of his career in one of baseball's most homer-friendly parks.
For the complete lineup of MLB home run prop odds on Monday's full slate, visit FanDuel Sportsbook. Always confirm starting pitcher and lineup information before placing bets, as scratches can move these odds significantly. Bet responsibly.
Frequently Asked Questions: MLB Home Run Prop Bets - June 1, 2026
What are the best MLB home run prop bets for Monday, June 1, 2026?
The three best MLB home run prop bets on Monday's slate are Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays at +340 against Ty Madden, JJ Bleday of the Cincinnati Reds at +275 against Luinder Avila, and Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels at +330 against Kyle Freeland. Each pick is built around a favorable power hitter versus pitcher matchup, with two of the three plays at the hitter's home ballpark. You can place all three bets and explore the full range of MLB home run prop odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
What makes Junior Caminero a strong home run prop pick against the Detroit Tigers on June 1?
Junior Caminero is one of the most dangerous power hitters in the American League in 2026, carrying a 12.3 percent barrel rate, a 92.7 mph average exit velocity, and 48 percent hard hit rate into Monday's home matchup at Tropicana Field. He has already hit four of his 14 home runs at home this season and is facing Ty Madden, who is making his first start of the 2026 campaign while returning from a right forearm contusion. Pitchers returning from injury in their first start of the season typically show first-outing command issues, and Madden's fastball-sinker approach is exactly the pitch mix that Caminero's pull-side power targets. You can find the latest odds and place your bet on Caminero directly on his game prop page at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Why is JJ Bleday a top home run prop pick at Great American Ball Park on June 1?
JJ Bleday is in the hottest stretch of his career in 2026, slashing .303/.398/.642 with a 1.356 OPS over his last seven days and nine home runs on the season. He is a left-handed hitter who posts a 1.069 OPS against right-handed pitching, and on Monday he faces Luinder Avila, a rookie right-hander with a 5.06 ERA and 1.83 WHIP who is making only his second career MLB start. Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati carries a 1.18 home run park factor, one of the highest in Major League Baseball, and warm June evening temperatures keep the ball carrying well through the air. The combination of Bleday's elite current form, the favorable left-on-right matchup, and the home run-friendly park environment makes the +275 price a genuine value. Place your bet on Bleday's batter props at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Want more stories like this?
Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.