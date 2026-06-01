Best NRFI Bets Today: 3 No Run First Inning MLB Picks for Monday, June 1, 2026

Monday's MLB card delivers three excellent NRFI setups with clearly defined structural cases based on pitcher profiles and first-inning trends. Below is a full step-by-step breakdown of each play, using 2026 data, walk rate analysis and the latest NRFI odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

What Is a NRFI Bet?

A No Run First Inning bet wins when neither team scores in the first inning of a game. The wager settles after the bottom of the first inning is completed. It requires just six outs, three from the visiting starter, three from the home pitcher. The key inputs: starting pitcher first-inning efficiency, walk rate, top-of-the-order lineup quality, and park factors.

NRFI Pick 1: Kansas City Royals @ Cincinnati Reds - 7:10 PM ET

Starting Pitchers: Luinder Avila (KC, 0-2, 5.06 ERA, 1.83 WHIP) vs. Chase Burns (CIN, 7-1, 1.96 ERA, 0.96 WHIP)

Step 1: Chase Burns - First Inning Profile

Burns is the anchor of this NRFI play. His 0.96 WHIP and 0.72 May WHIP reflect a pitcher who does not allow traffic in the opening frame. His fastball-slider combination is most effective in the first inning before opposing hitters have had any opportunity to time his velocity or develop a pattern against his slider. Burns' career approach is to establish his slider early in counts, generate weak contact on the fastball, and create a swing-and-miss environment that produces quick innings. Against a Kansas City lineup he has never faced and that is 22-37 on the season with one of the lowest OBPs in baseball (.309), his first-inning profile is near-automatic.

Step 2: Luinder Avila - First Inning Profile

The NRFI risk with Avila is real but manageable. His 5.06 ERA and 1.83 WHIP reflect a pitcher who has struggled overall in 2026, but the majority of Avila's damage has come from multi-inning accumulation rather than first-inning explosions. His best attribute for NRFI purposes is his curveball, which he uses to generate first-pitch strikes and early-count chases. The Reds lineup, while capable of doing damage against bad pitchers, has been one of baseball's most patient offenses (.314 OBP) and tends to work counts and create damage in the middle innings rather than scoring on first-inning burst production.

Avila has made only one career MLB start (April 4, yielding five runs on eight hits in three innings against Milwaukee), and the first inning of that outing was more controlled than the overall line suggests. A young pitcher making his second career start tends to come out aggressively in the first frame as pitch count and fatigue considerations have not yet set in.

NRFI Pick 2: Colorado Rockies @ Los Angels Angels - 9:38 PM ET

Starting Pitchers: Kyle Freeland (COL, 1-6, 8.08 ERA, 1.75 WHIP) vs. Jose Soriano (LAA, 6-4, 2.65 ERA, 1.15 WHIP)

1st Inning Total Runs 1st Inning Total Runs 0 Runs -120 View more odds in Sportsbook

Step 1: Jose Soriano - First Inning Profile

Soriano's first-inning profile is excellent despite his May struggles. His walk issues have tended to compound in the middle innings when he has thrown too many pitches early and is working to get back in counts. In the opening frame, Soriano typically attacks the zone with his 98-mph fastball to generate first-pitch swings and misses before deploying his changeup and slider as secondary weapons. Colorado's lineup, one of the weakest in baseball, is poorly equipped to handle elite velocity in the first inning before they have established any timing or gameplanning against him.

Angel Stadium is a moderate environment for first-inning scoring. The park's dimensions and outfield depth make it slightly pitcher-friendly in the first frame, particularly for power arms who can elevate the fastball above the hitting zone.

Step 2: Kyle Freeland - First Inning Profile

Freeland is 1-6 with an 8.08 ERA and a 1.75 WHIP, among the worst starting pitchers in baseball by overall ERA in 2026. For NRFI purposes, the question is not whether Freeland is good, he is clearly not, but whether he can get through three outs without allowing a run. Freeland is a left-handed sinker-ball pitcher who generates ground balls and relies on weak contact rather than swing-and-miss. The Angels lineup, which features Jo Adell (.237 average, 9 home runs) and Mike Trout, has legitimate first-inning pop. This is the risk in the play.

However, Freeland's sinker-heavy approach does limit the type of first-inning meltdowns that other struggling pitchers might experience. His approach is to induce contact quickly, which means most of his first-inning at-bats end in under four pitches. The Angels are not a lineup known for first-inning explosions, and their best first-inning hitter (Trout) has been more patient than aggressive early in games this season.

NRFI Pick 3: Detroit Tigers @ Tampa Bay Rays - 6:40 PM ET

Starting Pitchers: Ty Madden (DET, 2.38 ERA, 0.79 WHIP in 11.1 MLB innings — first 2026 start returning from IL) vs. Griffin Jax (TB, 1.71 ERA, 1.19 WHIP since rotation transition)

Step 1: Griffin Jax - First Inning Profile

Jax's first-inning profile in his starting rotation role has been clean across all three outings. His sweeper-changeup combination is at its most effective before hitters have seen his delivery and timing, and the Tropicana Field environment eliminates the weather variables that can affect pitch movement and first-inning command for pitchers returning from breaks. In his three starts since moving to the rotation, Jax has not allowed a first-inning run in any of them. The 1.71 ERA since the role change reflects first-inning efficiency that supports the NRFI.

Step 2: Ty Madden - First Inning Profile

Madden returns from a right forearm contusion after tossing 4.1 innings of one-run ball in his Triple-A rehab start at Toledo, where he allowed four hits and three walks while striking out three. His 2026 MLB appearances prior to the injury, in a relief role, showed a 2.38 ERA and 0.79 WHIP across 11.1 innings with elite underlying contact metrics: 86.4 average exit velocity, 33.3 hard hit rate, and a 7.4 barrel rate.

For NRFI purposes, the context of a pitcher making their first start of the season after returning from an injury is always worth noting. These pitchers tend to pitch conservatively in the first frame, focused on establishing their fastball and not over-extending on pitch count. Madden's fastball-slider profile, generating weak contact on the ground with a mid-90s fastball, is structurally sound for a clean first inning. Tampa Bay's lineup, while capable, is not a high first-inning-scoring unit and has several strikeout-susceptible hitters at the top of their order.

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