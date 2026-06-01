Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 1

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (38-21) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (31-27)

Date: Monday, June 1, 2026

Monday, June 1, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-162) | ARI: (+136)

LAD: (-162) | ARI: (+136) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+102) | ARI: +1.5 (-122)

LAD: -1.5 (+102) | ARI: +1.5 (-122) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers) - 3-1, 4.70 ERA vs Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 5-1, 2.31 ERA

The Dodgers will call on Emmet Sheehan (3-1) versus the Diamondbacks and Eduardo Rodriguez (5-1). Sheehan's team is 5-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Sheehan's team has been victorious in 70% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-3. When Rodriguez starts, the Diamondbacks are 8-3-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks are 4-2 in Rodríguez's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (64.4%)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Diamondbacks, Los Angeles is the favorite at -162, and Arizona is +136 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Diamondbacks are -122 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +102.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Dodgers versus Diamondbacks, on June 1, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 38 wins in the 58 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Los Angeles has won 26 of 39 games when listed as at least -162 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 25 of 59 chances this season.

The Dodgers are 32-27-0 against the spread in their 59 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline 31 total times this season. They've finished 11-20 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Arizona has a record of 3-3 (50%).

The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 28 times this season for a 28-27-2 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have covered 59.6% of their games this season, going 34-23-0 ATS.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles with 65 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .538. He's batting .294 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, he is 18th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Pages will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .364 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .402 this season while batting .280 with 39 walks and 37 runs scored. He's slugging .493.

His batting average ranks 38th among qualified players, his on-base percentage sixth, and his slugging percentage 29th.

Ohtani has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two home runs and two RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has collected 57 base hits, an OBP of .361 and a slugging percentage of .467 this season.

Freeman enters this game with six games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is batting .333 with four doubles, two home runs, nine walks and six RBIs.

Kyle Tucker has four home runs, 27 RBI and a batting average of .242 this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has racked up a team-high OBP (.381), while leading the Diamondbacks in hits (58). He's batting .287 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 30th, his on-base percentage is 21st, and he is 14th in slugging.

Ketel Marte is hitting .262 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .318.

He is currently 62nd in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Ildemaro Vargas has a team-high .465 slugging percentage.

Geraldo Perdomo has nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and 33 walks while batting .224.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

3/28/2026: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 3/27/2026: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 3/26/2026: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/25/2025: 8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/24/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/23/2025: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/31/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/30/2025: 6-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/29/2025: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-0 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/21/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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