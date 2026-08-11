Yankees vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 11

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Mariners Game Info

New York Yankees (66-52) vs. Seattle Mariners (56-63)

Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Tuesday, August 11, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: TBS, YES, and Mariners.TV

Yankees vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-126) | SEA: (+118)

NYY: (-126) | SEA: (+118) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+160) | SEA: +1.5 (-194)

NYY: -1.5 (+160) | SEA: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers (Yankees) - 5-7, 3.79 ERA vs Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 8-8, 4.31 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Ryan Weathers (5-7, 3.79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with Bryan Woo (8-8, 4.31 ERA). When Weathers starts, his team is 9-12-0 against the spread this season. Weathers' team is 9-9 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Woo starts, the Mariners have gone 10-12-0 against the spread. The Mariners were the underdog on the moneyline for three Woo starts this season -- they lost each time.

Yankees vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (55.6%)

Yankees vs Mariners Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Mariners, New York is the favorite at -126, and Seattle is +118 playing on the road.

Yankees vs Mariners Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Mariners. The Yankees are +160 to cover the spread, while the Mariners are -194.

Yankees vs Mariners Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Yankees-Mariners on Aug. 11, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 53, or 58.9%, of the 90 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year New York has won 43 of 72 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 49 of their 113 opportunities.

The Yankees are 54-59-0 against the spread in their 113 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mariners have won 29.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (5-12).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Seattle has gone 2-2 (50%).

The Mariners have had an over/under set by bookmakers 118 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 57 of those games (57-55-6).

The Mariners have covered only 34.7% of their games this season, going 41-77-0 against the spread.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York OPS (.895) this season. He has a .257 batting average, an on-base percentage of .350, and a slugging percentage of .545.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Luis Garcia has 105 hits, which is tops among New York batters this season. He's batting .279 with 49 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .551 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 29th, his on-base percentage 109th, and his slugging percentage second.

Trent Grisham has 72 hits this season and has a slash line of .213/.308/.391.

Grisham enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .200 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .216 with a .295 OBP and 47 RBI for New York this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena paces the Mariners with 113 hits. He's batting .276 and slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .369.

Including all qualifying players in MLB, his batting average puts him 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 57th in slugging.

Josh Naylor is hitting .263 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .372 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 61st, his on-base percentage is 80th, and he is 121st in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez is batting .258 with 16 doubles, 18 home runs and 36 walks.

Cole Young is slugging .410 to lead his team.

Yankees vs Mariners Head to Head

4/1/2026: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 3/31/2026: 5-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 3/30/2026: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/10/2025: 6-5 NYY (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 NYY (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/9/2025: 9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/8/2025: 10-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/14/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/13/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/12/2025: 11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/19/2024: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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