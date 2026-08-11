Dodgers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 11

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the MLB teams playing on Tuesday, versus the Kansas City Royals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Royals Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (71-48) vs. Kansas City Royals (49-71)

Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Tuesday, August 11, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and Royals.TV

Dodgers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-270) | KC: (+220)

LAD: (-270) | KC: (+220) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-126) | KC: +1.5 (+105)

LAD: -1.5 (-126) | KC: +1.5 (+105) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Dodgers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell (Dodgers) - 0-1, 12.00 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 5-8, 3.44 ERA

The Dodgers will look to Blake Snell (0-1) against the Royals and Michael Wacha (5-8). Snell and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Snell's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Royals have gone 10-11-0 against the spread when Wacha starts. The Royals are 3-10 in Wacha's 13 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (65.3%)

Dodgers vs Royals Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -270 favorite on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +220 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Royals are +105 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -126.

Dodgers vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Royals on Aug. 11 is 8.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 69, or 60.5%, of the 114 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious nine times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -270 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 55 of 118 chances this season.

In 118 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 49-69-0 against the spread.

The Royals have won 31 of the 80 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (38.8%).

Kansas City has played as a moneyline underdog of +220 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.

The Royals have played in 115 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-59-2).

The Royals have covered 48.7% of their games this season, going 56-59-0 ATS.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 123 hits and an OBP of .396 this season. He has a .294 batting average and a slugging percentage of .544.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 12th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.476) thanks to 43 extra-base hits. He's batting .308 with an on-base percentage of .380.

Among qualifying batters, he is fourth in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Freeman brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .263 with three RBIs.

Andy Pages has 123 hits this season and has a slash line of .270/.337/.457.

Kyle Tucker has been key for Los Angeles with 96 hits, an OBP of .340 plus a slugging percentage of .387.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated a .354 on-base percentage and a .447 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Royals. He's batting .282.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Jac Caglianone leads his team with 106 hits. He has a batting average of .266 while slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .319.

His batting average ranks 51st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 94th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Carter Jensen is hitting .226 with 24 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 44 walks.

Salvador Perez has 17 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 18 walks while batting .214.

Dodgers vs Royals Head to Head

8/10/2026: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/28/2025: 9-5 KC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-5 KC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/27/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/16/2024: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 6/15/2024: 7-2 KC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-2 KC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/14/2024: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/2/2023: 9-1 KC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

9-1 KC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/30/2023: 9-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

9-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 8/14/2022: 4-0 KC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

4-0 KC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 8/13/2022: 13-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

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