Rangers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 11

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Angels Game Info

Texas Rangers (60-59) vs. Los Angeles Angels (45-74)

Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Tuesday, August 11, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and RSN

Rangers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-142) | LAA: (+120)

TEX: (-142) | LAA: (+120) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+110) | LAA: +1.5 (-132)

TEX: -1.5 (+110) | LAA: +1.5 (-132) Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Rangers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cody Bradford (Rangers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Ryan Johnson (Angels) - 2-6, 7.11 ERA

The probable starters are Cody Bradford for the Rangers and Ryan Johnson (2-6) for the Angels. Bradford helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Bradford's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Angels are 3-7-0 ATS in Johnson's 10 starts with a set spread. The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Johnson's starts this season, and they went 3-7 in those games.

Rangers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (59.9%)

Rangers vs Angels Moneyline

The Rangers vs Angels moneyline has Texas as a -142 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +120 underdog at home.

Rangers vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the spread (-132 to cover), and Texas is +110 to cover the runline.

Rangers vs Angels Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Rangers-Angels on Aug. 11, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in 58 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (51.7%) in those games.

This year Texas has won six of 16 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 62 of their 118 opportunities.

The Rangers are 55-63-0 against the spread in their 118 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have won 32 of the 92 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (34.8%).

Los Angeles is 17-37 (winning just 31.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Angels have played in 118 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-66-2).

The Angels are 59-59-0 against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Brandon Nimmo has 119 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .448, both of which are best among Texas hitters this season. He has a .276 batting average and an on-base percentage of .343.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 51st in slugging.

Nimmo hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .378 with a double, three home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Ezequiel Duran has 22 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 30 walks. He's batting .271 and slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

Joc Pederson is batting .248 with a .500 slugging percentage and 44 RBI this year.

Jake Burger has 19 home runs, 68 RBI and a batting average of .237 this season.

Burger heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with three walks and two RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has an on-base percentage of .385 and has 85 hits, both team-best marks for the Angels. He's batting .237 and slugging .448.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 109th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto's .413 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .223 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 124th, his on-base percentage is 112th, and he is 87th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel is hitting .270 with 21 doubles, seven home runs and 38 walks.

Vaughn Grissom has 15 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks while batting .253.

Rangers vs Angels Head to Head

8/10/2026: 4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 7/9/2026: 7-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/8/2026: 13-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

13-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/7/2026: 8-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/24/2026: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/23/2026: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/22/2026: 9-6 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-6 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/27/2025: 20-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

20-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/26/2025: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/25/2025: 4-0 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

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