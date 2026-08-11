Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 11

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Arizona Diamondbacks are up against the Colorado Rockies.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (64-56) vs. Colorado Rockies (46-73)

Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Tuesday, August 11, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and Rockies.TV

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-178) | COL: (+150)

ARI: (-178) | COL: (+150) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+120) | COL: +1.5 (-144)

ARI: -1.5 (+120) | COL: +1.5 (-144) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mitch Bratt (Diamondbacks) - 1-1, 3.90 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Rockies) - 11-5, 4.51 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Mitch Bratt (1-1, 3.90 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Tomoyuki Sugano (11-5, 4.51 ERA). Bratt and his team have a record of 4-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Bratt's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Rockies are 13-6-0 against the spread when Sugano starts. The Rockies have a 12-7 record in Sugano's 19 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (62.3%)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Moneyline

Arizona is a -178 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +150 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Rockies are -144 to cover the spread, and the Diamondbacks are +120.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Diamondbacks-Rockies game on Aug. 11, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have come away with 30 wins in the 49 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Arizona has been victorious four times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -178 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks' games have gone over the total in 50 of their 119 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks are 65-54-0 against the spread in their 119 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have won 43 of the 112 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (38.4%).

Colorado is 15-37 (winning just 28.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 116 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-57-3).

The Rockies are 61-55-0 ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has an OPS of .750, fueled by an OBP of .309 and a team-best slugging percentage of .441 this season. He has a .247 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 89th, his on-base percentage ranks 111th, and he is 59th in slugging.

Marte has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in total hits (105) this season while batting .241 with 53 extra-base hits. He's slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .336.

He is 102nd in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging in MLB.

Geraldo Perdomo is batting .244 with a .374 slugging percentage and 42 RBI this year.

Gabriel Moreno has 98 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .385.

Moreno has safely hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .429 with four doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Jake McCarthy is hitting .306 with 25 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .516 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all qualified players in MLB, he is fifth in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

McCarthy enters this matchup on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .409 with four doubles, three home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.

TJ Rumfield's .372 on-base percentage and .457 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .295.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 11th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Hunter Goodman has put up 103 hits, a team-best for the Rockies.

Kyle Karros has 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 47 walks while batting .264.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Head to Head

8/10/2026: 9-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +186)

9-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +186) 5/24/2026: 9-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

9-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/23/2026: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/22/2026: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/21/2026: 2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/16/2026: 4-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/15/2026: 9-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/17/2025: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/16/2025: 10-7 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

10-7 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/15/2025: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!