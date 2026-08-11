Brewers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 11

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Milwaukee Brewers facing the San Diego Padres.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Brewers vs Padres Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (74-45) vs. San Diego Padres (63-57)

Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Tuesday, August 11, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and Brewers.TV

Brewers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-142) | SD: (+120)

MIL: (-142) | SD: (+120) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+122) | SD: +1.5 (-146)

MIL: -1.5 (+122) | SD: +1.5 (-146) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Brewers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison (Brewers) - 9-2, 2.84 ERA vs Walker Buehler (Padres) - 6-5, 5.07 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Kyle Harrison (9-2) against the Padres and Walker Buehler (6-5). Harrison's team is 13-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Harrison starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-4. When Buehler starts, the Padres are 16-7-0 against the spread. The Padres have been the underdog on the moneyline in 13 of Buehler's starts this season, and they went 9-4 in those games.

Brewers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (58.3%)

Brewers vs Padres Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Brewers vs. Padres reveal Milwaukee as the favorite (-142) and San Diego as the underdog (+120) despite being the home team.

Brewers vs Padres Spread

The Padres are hosting the Brewers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Padres are +122 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are -146.

Brewers vs Padres Over/Under

The Brewers-Padres game on Aug. 11 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 90 games this year and have walked away with the win 59 times (65.6%) in those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 35-21 when favored by -142 or more this year.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in 49 of their 119 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers have an against the spread record of 62-57-0 in 119 games with a line this season.

The Padres have been the moneyline underdog 64 total times this season. They've gone 31-33 in those games.

San Diego has gone 8-18 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (30.8%).

The Padres have played in 120 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-64-2).

The Padres have a 67-53-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.8% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has an OPS of .816, fueled by an OBP of .362 and a team-best slugging percentage of .454 this season. He has a .270 batting average.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Jake Bauers leads the Brewers in OBP (.375) and total hits (97) this season. He's batting .271 while slugging .506.

Among all qualified, he is 39th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Bauers brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

William Contreras is batting .263 with a .386 slugging percentage and 59 RBI this year.

Jackson Chourio has 17 home runs, 47 RBI and a batting average of .280 this season.

Chourio enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .353 with three home runs, five walks and three RBIs.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has put up a .349 on-base percentage and a .414 slugging percentage, both team-high marks for the Padres. He's batting .280.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 86th in slugging.

Manny Machado is batting .210 with 20 doubles, 23 home runs and 55 walks. He's slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .295.

He is currently 138th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Jackson Merrill has accumulated 111 hits, a team-best for the Padres.

Xander Bogaerts is hitting .221 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 53 walks.

Brewers vs Padres Head to Head

8/10/2026: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/14/2026: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/13/2026: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/12/2026: 6-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/24/2025: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/23/2025: 7-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/22/2025: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/8/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/7/2025: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/6/2025: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

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