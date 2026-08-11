Astros vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 11

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the Houston Astros taking on the San Francisco Giants.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup.

Astros vs Giants Game Info

Houston Astros (61-59) vs. San Francisco Giants (49-70)

Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Tuesday, August 11, 2026 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and SCHN

Astros vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-200) | SF: (+168)

HOU: (-200) | SF: (+168) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-113) | SF: +1.5 (-106)

HOU: -1.5 (-113) | SF: +1.5 (-106) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Astros vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 3-1, 3.53 ERA vs Carson Whisenhunt (Giants) - 2-3, 7.25 ERA

The probable pitchers are Hunter Brown (3-1) for the Astros and Carson Whisenhunt (2-3) for the Giants. Brown and his team have a record of 6-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Brown's team has won 55.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-4). The Giants have a 3-2-0 ATS record in Whisenhunt's five starts with a set spread. The Giants have a 1-3 record in Whisenhunt's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (54.9%)

Astros vs Giants Moneyline

The Astros vs Giants moneyline has Houston as a -200 favorite, while San Francisco is a +168 underdog at home.

Astros vs Giants Spread

The Astros are at the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Astros are -113 to cover the runline, with the Giants being -106.

Astros vs Giants Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Astros-Giants game on Aug. 11, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Giants Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 46 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (52.2%) in those contests.

Houston has played as a favorite of -200 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 65 of their 120 opportunities.

The Astros have an against the spread mark of 60-60-0 in 120 games with a line this season.

The Giants are 26-49 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 34.7% of those games).

San Francisco is 2-3 (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer.

The Giants have played in 116 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-53-9).

The Giants have covered 44.8% of their games this season, going 52-64-0 against the spread.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 139 hits and an OBP of .435, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .624. He's batting .323.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Isaac Paredes is batting .254 with 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 46 walks. He's slugging .418 with an on-base percentage of .348.

He is 73rd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging in the majors.

Christian Walker has 102 hits this season and has a slash line of .238/.319/.453.

Jeremy Pena has been key for Houston with 84 hits, an OBP of .355 plus a slugging percentage of .482.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee has a .335 on-base percentage and a .447 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Giants. He's batting .300.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 10th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

Rafael Devers is hitting .247 with 27 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 49 walks. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 89th, his on-base percentage is 90th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Willy Adames is batting .221 with 24 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 35 walks.

Bryce Eldridge has 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 39 walks while batting .248.

Astros vs Giants Head to Head

8/10/2026: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/2/2025: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/1/2025: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/31/2025: 7-2 SF (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-2 SF (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/12/2024: 5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/11/2024: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 HOU (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/10/2024: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/3/2023: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/2/2023: 2-0 SF (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

2-0 SF (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/1/2023: 7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!