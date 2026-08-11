Rays vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 11
Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.
Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Athletics.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rays vs Athletics Game Info
- Tampa Bay Rays (72-46) vs. Athletics (47-72)
- Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2026
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California
- Coverage: NBCS-CA and Rays.TV
Rays vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TB: (-162) | OAK: (+136)
- Spread: TB: -1.5 (+100) | OAK: +1.5 (-120)
- Total: 10 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Rays vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez (Rays) - 11-3, 2.65 ERA vs Mason Barnett (Athletics) - 1-2, 5.56 ERA
The probable starters are Nick Martinez (11-3) for the Rays and Mason Barnett (1-2) for the Athletics. Martínez's team is 17-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Martinez's team has won 72.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-3). Barnett has started two games with set spreads, and the Athletics covered in both chances. The Athletics were named the moneyline underdog for two Barnett starts this season -- they lost both.
Rays vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rays win (58.8%)
Rays vs Athletics Moneyline
- The Rays vs Athletics moneyline has the Rays as a -162 favorite, while the Athletics are a +136 underdog at home.
Rays vs Athletics Spread
- The Rays are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Rays are +100 to cover, while the Athletics are -120 to cover.
Rays vs Athletics Over/Under
- The over/under for the Rays versus Athletics game on Aug. 11 has been set at 10, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
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Rays vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Rays have won in 49, or 65.3%, of the 75 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season, the Rays have come away with a win seven times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 or better on the moneyline.
- The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 52 of their 116 games with a total this season.
- The Rays have posted a record of 68-48-0 against the spread this season.
- The Athletics have won 31 of the 82 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (37.8%).
- The Athletics have gone 8-18 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer (30.8%).
- The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 59 times this season for a 59-58-2 record against the over/under.
- The Athletics have a 55-64-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.2% of the time).
Rays Player Leaders
- Junior Caminero has 124 hits, which is tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .277 with 53 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .368 and a slugging percentage of .549.
- Among qualified hitters, he is 30th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is third in slugging.
- Yandy Diaz has an OPS of .835, fueled by an OBP of .372 and a team-best slugging percentage of .463 this season. He's batting .302.
- Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him ninth, his on-base percentage 16th, and his slugging percentage 39th.
- Diaz takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.
- Liam Hicks has 105 hits this season and has a slash line of .282/.365/.438.
- Jonathan Aranda leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .375 this season while batting .288 with 56 walks and 57 runs scored.
- Aranda brings an eight-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .318 with a double, a home run, two walks and eight RBIs.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Tyler Soderstrom is batting .245 with 26 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 52 walks. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .338.
- He ranks 93rd in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.
- Soderstrom heads into this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .263 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs, four walks and six RBIs.
- Jacob Wilson is batting .268 with 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .299.
- Jeff McNeil has 13 doubles, four home runs and 25 walks while hitting .254.
- Zack Gelof is hitting .277 with 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 14 walks.
Rays vs Athletics Head to Head
- 8/10/2026: 10-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 8/13/2025: 8-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/12/2025: 6-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 8/11/2025: 7-4 TB (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 7/2/2025: 6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 7/1/2025: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 6/30/2025: 6-4 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 8/22/2024: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 8/21/2024: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 8/20/2024: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
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