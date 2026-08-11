Rays vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 11

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Athletics.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Athletics Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (72-46) vs. Athletics (47-72)

Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Tuesday, August 11, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and Rays.TV

Rays vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-162) | OAK: (+136)

TB: (-162) | OAK: (+136) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+100) | OAK: +1.5 (-120)

TB: -1.5 (+100) | OAK: +1.5 (-120) Total: 10 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rays vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez (Rays) - 11-3, 2.65 ERA vs Mason Barnett (Athletics) - 1-2, 5.56 ERA

The probable starters are Nick Martinez (11-3) for the Rays and Mason Barnett (1-2) for the Athletics. Martínez's team is 17-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Martinez's team has won 72.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-3). Barnett has started two games with set spreads, and the Athletics covered in both chances. The Athletics were named the moneyline underdog for two Barnett starts this season -- they lost both.

Rays vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (58.8%)

Rays vs Athletics Moneyline

The Rays vs Athletics moneyline has the Rays as a -162 favorite, while the Athletics are a +136 underdog at home.

Rays vs Athletics Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Rays are +100 to cover, while the Athletics are -120 to cover.

Rays vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for the Rays versus Athletics game on Aug. 11 has been set at 10, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 49, or 65.3%, of the 75 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season, the Rays have come away with a win seven times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 or better on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 52 of their 116 games with a total this season.

The Rays have posted a record of 68-48-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have won 31 of the 82 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (37.8%).

The Athletics have gone 8-18 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer (30.8%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 59 times this season for a 59-58-2 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have a 55-64-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.2% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 124 hits, which is tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .277 with 53 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .368 and a slugging percentage of .549.

Among qualified hitters, he is 30th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is third in slugging.

Yandy Diaz has an OPS of .835, fueled by an OBP of .372 and a team-best slugging percentage of .463 this season. He's batting .302.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him ninth, his on-base percentage 16th, and his slugging percentage 39th.

Diaz takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Liam Hicks has 105 hits this season and has a slash line of .282/.365/.438.

Jonathan Aranda leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .375 this season while batting .288 with 56 walks and 57 runs scored.

Aranda brings an eight-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .318 with a double, a home run, two walks and eight RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .245 with 26 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 52 walks. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .338.

He ranks 93rd in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Soderstrom heads into this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .263 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Jacob Wilson is batting .268 with 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Jeff McNeil has 13 doubles, four home runs and 25 walks while hitting .254.

Zack Gelof is hitting .277 with 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 14 walks.

Rays vs Athletics Head to Head

8/10/2026: 10-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

10-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/13/2025: 8-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/12/2025: 6-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/11/2025: 7-4 TB (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-4 TB (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/2/2025: 6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/1/2025: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/30/2025: 6-4 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-4 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/22/2024: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/21/2024: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/20/2024: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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