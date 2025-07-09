Yankees vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 9
In MLB action on Wednesday, the New York Yankees take on the Seattle Mariners.
Yankees vs Mariners Game Info
- New York Yankees (50-41) vs. Seattle Mariners (48-43)
- Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
- Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York
- Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and ROOT Sports NW
Yankees vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYY: (-144) | SEA: (+122)
- Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+134) | SEA: +1.5 (-162)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)
Yankees vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Logan Evans (Mariners) - 3-2, 3.94 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Cam Schlittler to the mound, while Logan Evans (3-2) will answer the bell for the Mariners. Schlittler did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. The Mariners have gone 3-5-0 against the spread when Evans starts. The Mariners have been the moneyline underdog in three of Evans' starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.
Yankees vs Mariners Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Yankees win (53%)
Yankees vs Mariners Moneyline
- Seattle is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -144 favorite at home.
Yankees vs Mariners Spread
- The Yankees are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Mariners. The Yankees are +134 to cover, and the Mariners are -162.
Yankees vs Mariners Over/Under
- The over/under for the Yankees versus Mariners game on July 9 has been set at 9.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.
Yankees vs Mariners Betting Trends
- The Yankees have come away with 47 wins in the 80 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- New York has a record of 37-20 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -144 or more on the moneyline.
- The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 38 of their 90 opportunities.
- The Yankees have posted a record of 40-50-0 against the spread this season.
- The Mariners have gone 13-15 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.4% of those games).
- Seattle has gone 3-5 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer (37.5%).
- The Mariners have played in 89 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-38-4).
- The Mariners have put together a 39-50-0 record ATS this season (covering 43.8% of the time).
Yankees Player Leaders
- Aaron Judge has 121 hits and an OBP of .467 to go with a slugging percentage of .738. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season. He has a .360 batting average, as well.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.
- Judge will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with three home runs, three walks and five RBIs.
- Cody Bellinger has 17 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks. He's batting .278 and slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .335.
- He is 43rd in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Bellinger takes a 13-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 games he is hitting .372 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.
- Paul Goldschmidt has collected 92 base hits, an OBP of .349 and a slugging percentage of .435 this season.
- Goldschmidt has recorded at least one base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .391 with five doubles and two RBIs.
- Anthony Volpe has been key for New York with 70 hits, an OBP of .293 plus a slugging percentage of .393.
Mariners Player Leaders
- Cal Raleigh leads the Mariners with 88 hits. He's batting .268 and slugging .646 with an on-base percentage of .383.
- He ranks 59th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.
- Julio Rodriguez is batting .247 with 14 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .305.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 106th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging percentage.
- Randy Arozarena is batting .246 with 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 41 walks.
- J.P. Crawford has a .385 OBP while slugging .378. Both are team-highs.
Yankees vs Mariners Head to Head
- 7/8/2025: 10-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 5/14/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 5/13/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 5/12/2025: 11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 9/19/2024: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 9/18/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 9/17/2024: 11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 5/23/2024: 5-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 5/22/2024: 7-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 5/21/2024: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
