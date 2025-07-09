Yankees vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 9

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the New York Yankees take on the Seattle Mariners.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Mariners Game Info

New York Yankees (50-41) vs. Seattle Mariners (48-43)

Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and ROOT Sports NW

Yankees vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-144) | SEA: (+122)

NYY: (-144) | SEA: (+122) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+134) | SEA: +1.5 (-162)

NYY: -1.5 (+134) | SEA: +1.5 (-162) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Yankees vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Logan Evans (Mariners) - 3-2, 3.94 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Cam Schlittler to the mound, while Logan Evans (3-2) will answer the bell for the Mariners. Schlittler did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. The Mariners have gone 3-5-0 against the spread when Evans starts. The Mariners have been the moneyline underdog in three of Evans' starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Yankees vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (53%)

Yankees vs Mariners Moneyline

Seattle is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -144 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Mariners Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Mariners. The Yankees are +134 to cover, and the Mariners are -162.

Yankees vs Mariners Over/Under

The over/under for the Yankees versus Mariners game on July 9 has been set at 9.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 47 wins in the 80 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 37-20 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -144 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 38 of their 90 opportunities.

The Yankees have posted a record of 40-50-0 against the spread this season.

The Mariners have gone 13-15 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.4% of those games).

Seattle has gone 3-5 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer (37.5%).

The Mariners have played in 89 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-38-4).

The Mariners have put together a 39-50-0 record ATS this season (covering 43.8% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 121 hits and an OBP of .467 to go with a slugging percentage of .738. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season. He has a .360 batting average, as well.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with three home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Cody Bellinger has 17 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks. He's batting .278 and slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .335.

He is 43rd in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Bellinger takes a 13-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 games he is hitting .372 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt has collected 92 base hits, an OBP of .349 and a slugging percentage of .435 this season.

Goldschmidt has recorded at least one base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .391 with five doubles and two RBIs.

Anthony Volpe has been key for New York with 70 hits, an OBP of .293 plus a slugging percentage of .393.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads the Mariners with 88 hits. He's batting .268 and slugging .646 with an on-base percentage of .383.

He ranks 59th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Julio Rodriguez is batting .247 with 14 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 106th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging percentage.

Randy Arozarena is batting .246 with 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 41 walks.

J.P. Crawford has a .385 OBP while slugging .378. Both are team-highs.

Yankees vs Mariners Head to Head

7/8/2025: 10-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/14/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/13/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/12/2025: 11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/19/2024: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/18/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/17/2024: 11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/23/2024: 5-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/22/2024: 7-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/21/2024: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!