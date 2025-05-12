Yankees vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 12

Odds updated as of 4:15 a.m.

The New York Yankees will take on the Seattle Mariners in MLB action on Monday.

Yankees vs Mariners Game Info

New York Yankees (23-17) vs. Seattle Mariners (22-17)

Date: Monday, May 12, 2025

Monday, May 12, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and YES

Yankees vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-134) | SEA: (+114)

NYY: (-134) | SEA: (+114) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+125) | SEA: +1.5 (-150)

NYY: -1.5 (+125) | SEA: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Yankees vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt (Yankees) - 0-1, 4.79 ERA vs Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 1-1, 5.70 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Clarke Schmidt (0-1) versus the Mariners and Emerson Hancock (1-1). Schmidt's team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Schmidt's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). The Mariners have a 4-1-0 record against the spread in Hancock's starts. The Mariners won each of Hancock's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (52.8%)

Yankees vs Mariners Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mariners-Yankees, Seattle is the underdog at +114, and New York is -134 playing on the road.

Yankees vs Mariners Spread

The Yankees are at the Mariners and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +125 to cover the runline, with the Mariners being -150.

Yankees vs Mariners Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Yankees-Mariners game on May 12, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.

Yankees vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (63.6%) in those games.

New York has a record of 18-9 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -134 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 19 of their 39 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 39 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 19-20-0 against the spread.

The Mariners have won 53.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (7-6).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, Seattle has gone 3-2 (60%).

The Mariners have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times this season for a 24-13-2 record against the over/under.

The Mariners have gone 18-21-0 ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 63 hits and an OBP of .494 to go with a slugging percentage of .779. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .409 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Judge has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt is hitting .349 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .398.

Among all qualified batters, he is second in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Goldschmidt heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Ben Rice has collected 32 base hits, an OBP of .368 and a slugging percentage of .569 this season.

Trent Grisham is batting .276 with a .366 OBP and 20 RBI for New York this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 34 hits, a team-best for the Mariners. He's batting .241 and slugging .546 with an on-base percentage of .371.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 102nd in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Jorge Polanco is batting .327 with six doubles, nine home runs and seven walks. He's slugging .653 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Julio Rodriguez has four doubles, two triples, six home runs and 17 walks while hitting .228.

Randy Arozarena is batting .237 with nine doubles, five home runs and 26 walks.

