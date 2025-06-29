2 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Twins at Tigers on Sunday 6/29/25

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which ones stand out today as the Minnesota Twins take on the Detroit Tigers?

A primetime rubber match between these AL Central foes could end up being a vital game down the stretch. The division-leading Tigers won in a rout yesterday, but the Twins have a chance to gain on the Cleveland Guardians in the Wild Card race. They'll, unfortunately, have to go through Tarik Skubal to do it.

We're going to run through my favorites in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. You can also check out FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections if you want a glimpse at projected strikeouts, home runs, and more.

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Twins at Tigers

First 5 Innings Run Line First 5 Innings Run Line Detroit Tigers -1.5 +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

With a 3.31 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA), the Twins' bullpen has been a strength for them all season. Dodging it and getting a better number than Detroit's -152 run line for the full game is awesome.

I'd prefer a "team total" market in the first five, but this might be a superficial line of "2.0" with Tarik Skubal on the bump. The AL Cy Young odds-on favorite (-130) has dazzled with a 2.48 SIERA and 32.1% strikeout rate, and he might be particularly dangerous off his worst start of the season against the A's. He surrendered four runs in 6.0 innings and struck out eight. That's not a bad valley, though.

Meanwhile, Minnesota's counter of Chris Paddack isn't an ideal one. Paddack has struggled to a 4.64 SIERA and isn't missing many bats, per a 9.1% swinging-strike rate.

These teams actually have an identical .758 OPS in these respective splits over the past 30 days, but one pitcher is considerably better. I like Detroit's lefty to get back on track with a dominant outing in primetime.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Riley Greene +130 View more odds in Sportsbook

Paddack's struggles open the door to a Detroit player prop, and Riley Greene is usually a good choice.

The outfielder's breakout 2025 has carried into the dog days. He's posted a team-best 1.044 OPS and .324 ISO from the Tigers' cleanup spot versus righties in the past 30 days. That's translated to 13 RBI over his last 76 plate appearances in the split.

In terms of ducks on the pond, two of the three hitters projected in front of Greene's lineup spot, Colt Keith and Gleyber Torres, have a wOBA north of .360 in those same parameters.

Detroit's implied team total (4.75) is beefy as Paddack enters this one having allowed at least four earned runs in each of his last three starts. Our MLB player prop projections are forecasting a median 1.01 RBI for Greene in Sunday night's tilt, implying closer to -175 odds for one if correct.

Which bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

