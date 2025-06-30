Phillies vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 30

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The MLB slate on Monday includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the San Diego Padres.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Phillies vs Padres Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (49-35) vs. San Diego Padres (45-38)

Date: Monday, June 30, 2025

Monday, June 30, 2025 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-PH, and SDPA

Phillies vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-215) | SD: (+180)

PHI: (-215) | SD: (+180) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-110) | SD: +1.5 (-110)

PHI: -1.5 (-110) | SD: +1.5 (-110) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Phillies vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 7-3, 2.45 ERA vs Matt Waldron (Padres) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable starters are Zack Wheeler (7-3) for the Phillies and Matt Waldron for the Padres. Wheeler's team is 8-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Wheeler starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 11-3. Waldron did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Phillies vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (61.7%)

Phillies vs Padres Moneyline

San Diego is a +180 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -215 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Padres Spread

The Padres are +1.5 on the spread (-110 to cover), and Philadelphia is -110 to cover the runline.

Phillies vs Padres Over/Under

Phillies versus Padres on June 30 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Padres Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 62 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (66.1%) in those games.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 10 times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -215 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 31 of their 79 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies are 40-39-0 against the spread in their 79 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres have put together a 17-21 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.7% of those games).

San Diego has played as a moneyline underdog of +180 or longer in just one game this season, which it won.

The Padres have played in 82 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-45-3).

The Padres have a 44-38-0 record ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 77 hits and an OBP of .385 this season. He has a .252 batting average and a slugging percentage of .538.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 94th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Schwarber will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Trea Turner has hit 11 homers this season while driving in 38 runs. He's batting .296 this season and slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 16th, his on-base percentage 51st, and his slugging percentage 57th.

Nick Castellanos has 89 hits this season and has a slash line of .282/.323/.443.

Alec Bohm has seven home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .279 this season.

Bohm enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .158 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has racked up 93 hits with a .355 on-base percentage and a .479 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Padres. He's batting .293.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 44th and he is 37th in slugging.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .258 with 11 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .349.

He ranks 78th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Luis Arraez is batting .283 with 17 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 15 walks.

Gavin Sheets is batting .268 with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 23 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!