Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 30
The MLB slate today, which includes the New York Yankees squaring off against the Toronto Blue Jays, should provide some fireworks. For predictions on every game, see the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-PH and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Matt Waldron
- Records: Phillies (49-35), Padres (45-38)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -215
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +180
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 62.65%
- Padres Win Probability: 37.35%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Erick Fedde
- Records: Pirates (35-50), Cardinals (47-38)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -124
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 51.50%
- Pirates Win Probability: 48.50%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Carlos Rodon
- Records: Blue Jays (45-38), Yankees (48-35)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -156
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 60.61%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 39.39%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Cincinnati Reds at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet vs. Chase Burns
- Records: Red Sox (41-44), Reds (44-40)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -184
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 56.35%
- Reds Win Probability: 43.65%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Athletics at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:35 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Jacob Lopez
- Records: Rays (47-37), Athletics (34-52)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -196
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +164
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 62.94%
- Athletics Win Probability: 37.06%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Trevor Rogers
- Records: Rangers (41-43), Orioles (36-47)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -110
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 55.69%
- Orioles Win Probability: 44.31%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Michael Wacha
- Records: Mariners (43-40), Royals (39-45)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -156
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 56.55%
- Royals Win Probability: 43.45%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, ARID and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. Logan Webb
- Records: Diamondbacks (41-42), Giants (45-39)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -156
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 55.50%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 44.50%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.