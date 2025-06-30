Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 30

The MLB slate today, which includes the New York Yankees squaring off against the Toronto Blue Jays, should provide some fireworks. For predictions on every game, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-PH and SDPA

MLB Network, NBCS-PH and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Matt Waldron

Zack Wheeler vs. Matt Waldron Records: Phillies (49-35), Padres (45-38)

Phillies (49-35), Padres (45-38) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -215

-215 Padres Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 62.65%

62.65% Padres Win Probability: 37.35%

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSMW

SportsNet PT and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Erick Fedde

Andrew Heaney vs. Erick Fedde Records: Pirates (35-50), Cardinals (47-38)

Pirates (35-50), Cardinals (47-38) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 51.50%

51.50% Pirates Win Probability: 48.50%

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and YES

SNET and YES Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Carlos Rodon

Max Scherzer vs. Carlos Rodon Records: Blue Jays (45-38), Yankees (48-35)

Blue Jays (45-38), Yankees (48-35) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 60.61%

60.61% Blue Jays Win Probability: 39.39%

Cincinnati Reds at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and FDSOH

NESN and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet vs. Chase Burns

Garrett Crochet vs. Chase Burns Records: Red Sox (41-44), Reds (44-40)

Red Sox (41-44), Reds (44-40) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Reds Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 56.35%

56.35% Reds Win Probability: 43.65%

Athletics at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and NBCS-CA

FDSSUN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Jacob Lopez

Drew Rasmussen vs. Jacob Lopez Records: Rays (47-37), Athletics (34-52)

Rays (47-37), Athletics (34-52) Rays Moneyline Odds: -196

-196 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 62.94%

62.94% Athletics Win Probability: 37.06%

Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and MASN

RSN and MASN Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Trevor Rogers

Patrick Corbin vs. Trevor Rogers Records: Rangers (41-43), Orioles (36-47)

Rangers (41-43), Orioles (36-47) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Rangers Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 55.69%

55.69% Orioles Win Probability: 44.31%

Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSKC

ROOT Sports NW and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Michael Wacha

George Kirby vs. Michael Wacha Records: Mariners (43-40), Royals (39-45)

Mariners (43-40), Royals (39-45) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Royals Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 56.55%

56.55% Royals Win Probability: 43.45%

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, ARID and NBCS-BA

Fox Sports 1, ARID and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. Logan Webb

Ryne Nelson vs. Logan Webb Records: Diamondbacks (41-42), Giants (45-39)

Diamondbacks (41-42), Giants (45-39) Giants Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 55.50%

55.50% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 44.50%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.