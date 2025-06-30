Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 30
MLB action on Monday includes the St. Louis Cardinals facing the Pittsburgh Pirates.
MLB action on Monday includes the St. Louis Cardinals facing the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Cardinals vs Pirates Game Info
- St. Louis Cardinals (47-38) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (35-50)
- Date: Monday, June 30, 2025
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: SportsNet PT and FDSMW
Cardinals vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: STL: (-118) | PIT: (-100)
- Spread: STL: -1.5 (+140) | PIT: +1.5 (-170)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)
Cardinals vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde (Cardinals) - 3-7, 4.11 ERA vs Andrew Heaney (Pirates) - 3-7, 4.48 ERA
The Cardinals will give the nod to Erick Fedde (3-7, 4.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Andrew Heaney (3-7, 4.48 ERA). Fedde's team is 8-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Fedde starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-3. The Pirates are 6-8-0 against the spread when Heaney starts. The Pirates have a 4-8 record in Heaney's 12 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Cardinals win (52.2%)
Cardinals vs Pirates Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is a -100 underdog on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -118 favorite on the road.
Cardinals vs Pirates Spread
- The Pirates are hosting the Cardinals, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Pirates are +140 to cover the spread, and the Cardinals are -170.
Cardinals vs Pirates Over/Under
- A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Cardinals-Pirates contest on June 30, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.
Cardinals vs Pirates Betting Trends
- The Cardinals have come away with 21 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- St. Louis has a record of 18-10 when favored by -118 or more this year.
- The Cardinals' games have gone over the total in 44 of their 85 opportunities.
- The Cardinals have posted a record of 47-38-0 against the spread this season.
- The Pirates have gone 23-32 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 41.8% of those games).
- Pittsburgh has gone 19-29 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer (39.6%).
- The Pirates have played in 79 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-44-3).
- The Pirates are 40-39-0 against the spread this season.
Cardinals Player Leaders
- Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis with an OBP of .366, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .427. He's batting .297 on the season.
- Among the qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 73rd in slugging.
- Nolan Arenado is batting .249 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks, while slugging .399 with an on-base percentage of .309.
- Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 100th, his on-base percentage 117th, and his slugging percentage 107th.
- Arenado heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs.
- Willson Contreras is batting .248 with a .423 slugging percentage and 51 RBI this year.
- Contreras brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI.
- Masyn Winn has been key for St. Louis with 73 hits, an OBP of .328 plus a slugging percentage of .392.
- Winn heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Oneil Cruz paces the Pirates with 57 hits. He's batting .210 and slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .321.
- Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 150th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage.
- Bryan Reynolds paces his team with a .400 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .239 with an on-base percentage of .305.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 123rd, his on-base percentage is 122nd, and he is 106th in slugging.
- Andrew McCutchen has racked up a team-high .342 on-base percentage.
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa has 10 doubles, two triples, a home run and 12 walks while batting .276.
Cardinals vs Pirates Head to Head
- 5/7/2025: 5-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 5/6/2025: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 5/5/2025: 6-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 4/9/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/8/2025: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 4/7/2025: 8-4 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 9/19/2024: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 9/18/2024: 10-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 9/17/2024: 3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 9/16/2024: 4-0 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
