Red Sox vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 30

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Boston Red Sox are playing the Cincinnati Reds.

Red Sox vs Reds Game Info

Boston Red Sox (41-44) vs. Cincinnati Reds (44-40)

Date: Monday, June 30, 2025

Monday, June 30, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and FDSOH

Red Sox vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-184) | CIN: (+154)

BOS: (-184) | CIN: (+154) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+122) | CIN: +1.5 (-146)

BOS: -1.5 (+122) | CIN: +1.5 (-146) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Red Sox vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet (Red Sox) - 7-4, 2.06 ERA vs Chase Burns (Reds) - 0-0, 5.40 ERA

The Red Sox will call on Garrett Crochet (7-4) versus the Reds and Chase Burns. Crochet and his team are 8-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Crochet's team has won 53.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-7). Burns has started just one game with a set spread, which the Reds covered. The Reds were the moneyline underdog for one Burns start this season -- they won.

Red Sox vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (57.8%)

Red Sox vs Reds Moneyline

The Red Sox vs Reds moneyline has Boston as a -184 favorite, while Cincinnati is a +154 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the spread (-146 to cover), and Boston is +122 to cover the runline.

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Red Sox-Reds on June 30, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.

Red Sox vs Reds Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 25, or 49%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Boston has a record of 4-3 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -184 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 39 of 85 chances this season.

The Red Sox are 43-42-0 against the spread in their 85 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have a 24-22 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 52.2% of those games).

Cincinnati has a 1-5 record (winning only 16.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer.

In the 80 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-42-3).

The Reds have collected a 42-38-0 record ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston in slugging percentage (.402) thanks to 34 extra-base hits. He has a .252 batting average and an on-base percentage of .309.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 94th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 117th, and he is 102nd in slugging.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 14 walks. He's batting .253 and slugging .418 with an on-base percentage of .298.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage.

Rafaela has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston with 60 hits and an OBP of .322 this season.

Trevor Story is batting .234 with a .276 OBP and 43 RBI for Boston this season.

Story heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a double, a walk and four RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.503) while leading the Reds in hits (89). He's batting .276 and with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 46th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

TJ Friedl has a .373 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .284 while slugging .418.

He is 32nd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Spencer Steer has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 21 walks while hitting .254.

Gavin Lux has 15 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 33 walks while hitting .267.

